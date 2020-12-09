This past weekend I was engaging in my favorite relaxing activity: good trouble. Yes, I was back out collecting signatures to depose recall our favorite governor, Doug Douchey….um, Ducey.
I had a lady stop and ask me what I was doing. I explained and she said, “He’s just human. People make mistakes. This isn’t a reason to fire him.”
Um, esqueeze me?
Yes, leaders are human. Yes, they make mistakes. But a true leader, a real leader, learns from their mistakes and makes changes based upon those lessons learned. In the true spirit of being a Trump sycophant, Doug Ducey has not.
But the comment got me to thinking: What do we expect of our leaders?
A leader is defined, by Merriam-Webster, as “a person who leads.” Makes sense, right?
Indeed has what they bill as a “comprehensive list” of qualities of a good leader. They include: empathetic, visionary, confident, ethical, integrity, open-minded, positive, humble, communicative, decisive, courageous, delegator, accountable, resilient, character, disciplined, influential, loyal and consistent.
Well, I can honestly say that Ducey doesn’t meet many of those things on the list.
We hold our leaders to a higher standard than we do normal people. Joe Schmoe making a mistake in his job isn’t likely to lead to thousands of deaths. Meanwhile, in Arizona the death toll from Covid-19 has reached 6950. In the United States, that number has reached 283,000 people.
Let’s put that into perspective.
World War I US Military Casualties: 53,402 people
Vietnam War: 58,220 people
Pearl Harbor death toll: 2,403 people
9/11 death toll (not counting 9/11 related illnesses): 2,977 people
Hiroshima Bombing: 140,000 people
That’s right, folks. Trump, Ducey and their ilk have led us to lose more people than were lost in the nuclear bombing on Hiroshima.
I think one of the leadership qualities that Indeed forgot to list is this one: always have the smartest people working for/with you. You don’t have to be the smartest person in the room, but you do have to be humble, courageous, and confident enough to listen to those people.
Yes, I hold these people, these “leaders” to a higher standard. They are supposed to be the best and brightest of us. That is why we chose them to lead us. We expect them to make mistakes, apologize for those mistakes, and then we can decide if we forgive them or not. Regardless of whether we forgive, as an electorate, we do expect them to learn from these mistakes.
Doug Ducey and Donald Trump, along with all the other usual suspects, have failed to learn from their failings. Because they are not humble, courageous, or confident. They are prideful, cowardly, incapable human beings. They have failed to understand that what they have done is doom thousands to death and thousands more to long-lasting consequences of an illness that could have been stopped or, at the very least, mitigated in its path of destruction. Had they copped to their mistakes back in April or May, even June or July, thousands upon thousands of people – mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, grandparents – could have been spared illness and death. Thousands of families are mourning their loved ones this Christmas. Loved ones that have died due to the ineptitude of our “leaders” in America.
Some leaders have done well. We have seen states that are trying. But, newsflash folks – America is a swimming pool and their ain’t no peeing section in the pool. We’re all swimming in Covid-19 soaked urine. Our leaders have downplayed how serious this illness is from the beginning, turning their back on the science and scientists that have spent their lifetimes studying viruses and how they work. They did not listen to the smartest people in the room.
And We, The People, have paid the very, very high price for this incompetence.
So, yes, I am going to continue my work of trying to recall Doug Ducey. Because his mistakes have cost Arizona so very much in the way of human potential, in human misery, in human loss. His mistakes, which he has failed to acknowledge or do anything about, is still costing Arizonan lives every minute of every day. Every moment that our “leaders” fail to address the issues before this country, the most pressing being the pandemic, they fail to lead. They fail to uphold their oaths. They fail, on every single level, at what it means to be a leader.
We voted out Trump. Now we need to round up his co-conspirators. It’s time to hold these people to account.
Because leaders are held to a higher standard.
