“I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” Maya Angelou
I am having a difficult time getting into “The Holiday Spirit”, everything about 2020 has been different and I am mentally drained. I am fighting tooth and nail to make it to January 20th, 2021 and then Joe and Kamala are going to have to start a major search and rescue team to begin digging up out of the rubble of the past 4 years. I am optimistic that vaccines are here, yet I have no crystal ball telling me how much more of a mess a large portion the non believers are going to get us into before this nightmare is over. I could not bring myself to fake it till you make it with decorating and Christmas music and holiday cheer. I will NOT be celebrating a thing this year. I will NOT be spending time with kids or grandbabies, family or friends. No big meal plans or dozens of homemade cookies to be made.
I will be doing my part to stay in to make sure that I am not getting sick or making others sick. Naturally, all of this has be dealing with a major depressive state. I am not the only one feeling this way, I hear others saying the same thing daily.
For the past several days I have been searching deep in my heart to find something to bring me hope and cheer. The thing about the Holidays or anytime really that brings a smile to my face and warms my heart is being able to give. The actual gift never really matters, it is the thought that counts. When you put effort into bringing joy to another person the feelings that the giver and receiver both get are a wonderous. Giving truly does liberate my soul, it makes me happy, it takes my mind off my sorrows and troubles and helps me connect with others. Studies have shown that giving can boost your physical and mental health by lowering your blood pressure, increasing your self-esteem, lowering your stress level, lessening your depression, bringing more happiness and satisfaction to your life and helping others at the same time.
There are many ways for us to give to others and to ourselves and it does not have to cost a dime. Giving can be as easy as being there to listen to a friend when they need someone or calling to check in to make sure people are doing well. A nice smile and a friendly hello can change a stranger’s entire day. Complimenting others and acknowledging them is always a great way to build someone’s self-esteem. Socializing due to Covid-19 is not a great idea but just dropping off a meal to a friend’s doorstep, or a “thinking of you” treat bag is a nice surprise. I have gotten in touch with my older relatives and now place orders online once a week for grocery deliver for a few of them, they had no idea how to do it on their own and the process only takes a small amount of time for them to give me their lists. I am at ease knowing they do not have to leave the house any longer. Check on elderly neighbors, share food with people you know that may need it.
If you have time or money think about volunteer work. Not all volunteer work has to be done outside the home, many places have tasks that you can do from the comfort of your own home or that you can do safely from their office. Food Banks need food all the time if you can donate please consider it. Animal shelters need volunteers as well or need food or supplies donated. Organizations are collecting toys for children this time of year so that is another great way to give back. There are hundreds of thousands of children in the foster care system in every city in need of a foster home or forever home. The amount you give and the way you do so is unimportant, it is the giving that will make your heart swell with love. Just becoming someone’s pen pal or sending someone a Christmas card can change a person’s life.
You can and should also give to the most important person in your life, YOU. Give yourself extra time if you are not feeling well. Give yourself patience and understanding. Give yourself a break and then give yourself all the other breaks you are going to need. They are well earned and deserved after what we have all been through. Give yourself love and understanding and some pampering. Give yourself permission to restart all over again tomorrow if that is what you need. When you are feeling like there is nothing in the world that you can do at all just find another soul in need of help and reach out, you both will help one another at the same moment.