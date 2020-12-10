By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)
As I sit in my Kailyard I continue to wonder about the future for the good people over in the USA.
There are plenty of good people. There are people with sanity and charm, with vision and clarity, with sense and sensibilities.
It’s been lost in the last four years as stereotypes are trotted out. The hicks, the blue-collar irrationality, the power assumed by the whites. We know that we all have them, the bullies, the keyboard warriors and the ones who will lie and cheat and say anything to prove their point.
However, most of ours never made it to real power. At least not in Scotland – don’t be judging us with England…
But we should avoid being smug.
Over the last few days, the President of the United States attended a mask-less campaign rally in Georgia. Let’s be clear, this is not new. This latest rally came after the faintly ridiculous images of a young lady making baseless claims at a hearing, accompanied by the inky Mr. Giuliani. If we thought the year was through with baseless, factless assertion as truth, then we had to buckle up again.
The puppet master of it all, was still to make his entrance and on came the pantomime villain that is Mr. Donald J. Trump.
Now, we know he rambles. We also know that he has never been as daft as he sounds. We know that he has played a carefully plotted political game that is a little like, say you don’t do something after you got away with it. Then claim responsibility for a success that you never knew you were doing. By that time nobody can unpick your thinking. In fact, nobody really knows what it is, what it was or what it should have been… We all feel foxed…
In his speech, for 90 minutes, it was increasingly clear that even Mr Donald J. Trump, author of his own philosophy is beginning to lose grip of what he means, says and intends.
Firstly fighting against a Republican governor, sending in a woman to testify, in quite a heightened, almost intoxicated, rather than intoxicating state, to suggest a Republican official had fiddled votes and calling for state officials to declare him a winner when he lost is bad enough. Isn’t it?
Now the fact that a key state, which has not been a Democrat voting state for nearly 20 years rejects you should be enough of a wake-up call.
But that is using logic against a man who has none.
We are used to punishment and outrage by Twitter under the President. The tweet that he sent saying, that Governor Kemp, saying the governor had to “get a lot tougher” was contemptuous.
To then claim, as he did at his rally that he could still win the election, and that “they cheated and rigged our presidential election, but we’ll still win it.” sounds faintly ridiculous over here when we know that Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, another Republican, has said that no evidence of widespread fraud had been found to support Mr Trump’s claims.
The GOP, the Republican Party failed to stop this circus.
There now appears to be a civil war with uncivil deeds and an uncivil leader trying to make his hands clean by dirtying those of his party. Their hands since Mr. Trump was chosen for the 2016 election campaign have never been that clean.
Now they are filthy with lies, innuendo and ridiculous words and behavior.
The stain of this Presidency may not leave them for a very long time. That would be a shame because democracy needs a strong opposition to hold itself to account. If you are mourning anything, let it be that in losing their way, some Americans have lost the pathway back home. The Biden Presidency should go and find the lights and turn them on again to guide some of the sensible and reasonable people into the fold to keep things going. As President Obama said recently, to begin to build you have to go to where folks are. That is a wise set of advice to be heeded.
