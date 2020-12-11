By Bethany “BST2” Armstrong
I have a helluva commute. I spend 9 hours a week – 10 if traffic is bad – on toll-roads and sky-bridges, weaving in and out of traffic, with naught but my brain for company. Too much introspection is bad for the soul. There is such a thing as over-hearing your favorite songs… I’ve been there; it’s hellish. I hate being read to, so audiobooks are out. That left listening to podcasts for something to while away the drive.
My absolute favorite is “Last Podcast on the Left.” Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski are deliciously dark and endlessly entertaining. They cover topics from serial killers to cults and true crime to conspiracies, but they interact so intimately it feels like you’re sitting around bullshitting with some friends. Marcus provides the in-depth research and wrangles back the others when they get too far off topic. Kissel is an adorably optimistic giant, the Audience Surrogate who eggs on Henry. Henry provides the role of the devil’s advocate – for every devil – and comedic relief.
If you’re into U.S. History, The Donner Party (episode 310) is a dark look into Western Expansion. For the stories behind cults and cult leaders, try Jonestown (episode 300). If you’re into crazy characters and don’t mind blue humor, Rasputin (episode 331) is hilarious. For occult history, try Madame Blavatsky (episode 410) and Nazis and the Occult (episode 157). If you enjoy looking into the mind of a serial killer – don’t we all? – Pee Wee Gaskins (episode 299) or Richard Kuklinski (episode 327) are good places to start.
Whatever dark thing you're secretly into, the LPOTL guys have you covered. It's equal parts funny and intelligent and disturbing. It leaves me looking forward to those long commutes.