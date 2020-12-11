The continuing diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me again. Can you believe that a lot of people seem to think that I lost the election, but I am showing them just how wrong they are; I mean, what are they thinking?
How could I have ever lost the election in the first place, think about it, I mean, we both know how much everyone loves me, so the idea that so many people would vote for that Sleepy Joe guy is just crazy, right?
Anyway, my loyal followers in the government, they are helping me show everyone how I actually won, and they are supporting me so much. Well, they know that they want me to stay happy with them, because once I am sworn in again, well, they want to get as close as possible to me.
After all, this is so that they can get a good position in my new cabinet, and they understand that the people who are loyal to me will get rewarded, and I will. Why would I want people in those important jobs who are not being good to me?
The ones who have betrayed me, and said that they think that SJ won the election; well they will get what they deserve; which of course is not being around me all the time, after all, that has to be the worst punishment ever.
Can you honestly imagine not getting to be around me, that would be such a bad thing, think about it, for them to be denied time with me. The smart ones are backing me up and trying to get those stupid election results overturned, because they know the truth too.
There is no way that we are giving up, and we will be sworn in, and all those stupid people who have not been there for me, well, they will be out on their butts, and will never have any power in my government ever again, take that, you nasty people.
Thanks for letting me vent out a bit, buddy, I really appreciate how much you always support me, I know that I can talk to you, and you will always be there for me, and will not turn on me, for sure. You are my best friend, I can always count on you, and you will never let me down.
Bye for now, talk to you later and love you lots.
