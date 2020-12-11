Today, I heard some disturbing news. @CleavonMD, who some of y’all follow on Twitter, is Dr. Cleavon Gilman, an emergency-medicine doctor who was working in NYC during the first of the pandemic and then moved to Yuma, AZ, to work in a small community hospital. He has spent every day of this pandemic tweeting information about the Covid crisis and advocating for our leaders to do something, anything, to help the people of Arizona and the US.
He was fired yesterday. He was fired for telling the truth. Dr. Gilman is a contract doctor, meaning he doesn’t work directly for the hospital where he is working, but works for a company that contracts him where he is needed. He was told by his contract company that he was asked not to come back to work because of his tweets.
Arizona is leading the country in rate of spread and they fired an experienced doctor, one who has worked in war zones and during this pandemic, because he tweeted the truth.
But, Arizona isn’t the only place that is trying to keep the truth from getting out.
As most of you heard this week, Rebekah Jones, a scientist in Florida, was raided by the state police. They took all of her computers, other hardware and her tech. You’ll recall that she was fired by Governor De Santis earlier this year for refusing to change numbers in the state’s Covid database to make it look like Florida was successfully fighting the pandemic.
Why is it so important for these men, Governor Ducey, Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump, to cover up the truth that is LITERALLY KILLING PEOPLE?
Y’all, we may be tired of talking about it. Lord knows, I’m tired as fuck of working and living a solitary existence. I need people, I need friends. And, let’s be honest, I need one-night stands again.
But, Covid is killing us. It’s killing us all. There is no discrimination from this virus. It kills young and old, healthy and not. And those it doesn’t kill, it leaves with lifelong complications that include heart problems, lung problems and probably other things that we have not yet identified.
December 9, 3,055 people died from Covid in the United States.
3,055.
Some were old. Some were young. Some were healthy. All, I am sure, were loved.
3,055 families that will never be the same. 3,055 husbands, wives, sons, daughters, grandmothers, grandfathers, that will always have an empty place at the table.
For what?
For pride? For toxic masculinity? For stupidity?
THIS COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED.
Now, I hope, we have come to realize that our leaders are NOT going to help us out of this hole that we have had dug for us through inaction and lack of caring.
It is up to us.
Wear a damn mask. Wear it when you go out. Wear it when you’re walking outside through crowds. Wear it when you’re inside places.
Worried about businesses closing? Use Instacart, Grubhub, DoorDash, etc. Support the small businesses. Do carry out/pick up. All businesses will work with you.
Ask your neighbors to wear a mask. Ask strangers to wear a mask. Make sure you’re wearing your mask correctly (over your mouth AND nose). Don’t go out unless you have to.
Nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, is worth your life. Or the life of your loved ones. Or the life of strangers. Nothing.
Be smart. Be safe. Be strong.
Be smart. Be safe. Be strong.

Together, we will come out of this. Together, we will hold folks accountable. Together, we will make it through.