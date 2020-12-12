UFC 256 tonight (12/12) has a headliner that is very intriguing. In the final Pay-Per-View of 2020, Dana White’s promotion is having Deiveson Figueiredo go up against Brandon Moreno for the Flyweight Championship. Figueiredo translates to “God of War,” which as a fighter, lives up to the hype. This man is dangerous. A talented Brazilian Jiu Jitsu type fighter can punish you aggressively, even from a defensive position. The skillset allows for Figueiredo to knock one out the same as have them tap for submission. His tear in the UFC since 2012 has only netted him one loss, and that via decision.
Moreno is no pushover by any means. Moreno competed on Dana White’s “The Ultimate Fighter,” a few years back. However, a couple of surprising pieces of information come from that promotion. Moreno lost his match in TUF, which is a tournament style competition. Simply put, you lose, you are done. You fight until you lose, or there is no one left to beat. The winner, dubbed “the ultimate fighter,” receives a six-figure contract to the UFC with a tiered approach to matches going forward in efforts to put one in line to contend for a title in their respected division. However, with Moreno losing his match on TUF, it became more odd that he was given a match in the UFC promotion, and even more odd that his debut match would air live prior to the airing of the TUF season he was on. This is Moreno’s second stint in the UFC, and he is on a 3 fight win streak, including a win at UFC 255 last month.
Figueiredo taunts a 20-1 career record and has won five straight matches since that previously mentioned lose via decision. In addition to Moreno’s 3 fight win streak, he respectfully holds a 15-5-1 record. While Moreno is 5 years younger, he holds a 2 inch height and reach advantage. From a statistical perspective, he also technically holds an edge on signature strikes and take downs per minutes and per round respectfully over Figueriedo. At 125 pounds each, this promises to be an aggressive and well fought match, so buckle up.
In the end, the “God of War,” should prevail. While being 5 years older than Moreno, Figueiredo is arguably in the prime of his career and his tenacity and skill should show to be too much for Moreno. The 5 round main event tonight should realistically be decided within 2 rounds in favor of the experienced Figueiredo.Contact the Feature Writers