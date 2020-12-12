iKON Fighting Federation’s final event of 2020, fourth in its inaugural season, was highlighted last night by 17-year-old Bella Mir (2-0-0) in the iKON 4 main event, at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.
Mir, who has both of her pro wins in iKON competition, is the daughter of MMA living legend Frank Mir. Fighting out of Las Vegas, Mir quickly locked in a rear naked choke on pro-debiting Alma Cespedes to close the show for an opening-round victory.
In the co-featured event, 21-year-old Mexican lightweight Daniel “Golden Boy” Zellhuber (10-0-0) kept his perfect pro record intact, stopping his toughest test to date, Alexander “Raptor” Barahona (13-4-0), on punches midway through round one.
Paraguayan lightweight prospect Alex Martinez (7-0-0) also remained undefeated, by using a guillotine choke to submit Christopher “Anaconda” Ramirez (7-3-0) in the first round.
Aussie featherweight Issac Thomson (1-0-0), only 18, turned in a powerful pro debut, punching out 19-year-old Luis Gerardo “Tote” Garcia (1-1-0) in the second round.
Mexican bantamweight Carlos “El Lobo” Rivera (13-4-0) won a unanimous decision over Carlos “Marley” Marquez (6-6-0), late replacement Kayla “K-Rock” Hracho (3-2-0) recorded a third-round technical knockout win on strikes, and bantamweight Everardo “Joaho” Ruiz Valdez (3-2-0) picked up a win when pro-debuting Alfredo “El Jr.” Arreola was unable to continue after the first round due to an injury.
Complete results below:
MAIN EVENT -FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS
Bella Mir (2-0-0, iKON: 2-0-0) Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:53)
Alma Cespedes (0-1-0, iKON: 0-1-0), Puebla, Puebla, Sonora, México
CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS
Daniel Zellhuber (10-0-0, iKON: 1-0-0)), México City, México
WTKO1 (Punches – 2:17)
Alexander Barahona (13-4-0, iKON: 0-1-0), México City, México
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Alex Martinez (7-0-0. iKON: 1-0-0), Asuncion, Paraguay
WSUB1 (Guillotine Choke – 1:40)
Christopher Ramirez (7-3-0), Tijuana, México
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Issac Thompson (1-0-0, iKON: 1-0-0), Queensland, Australia
WTKO2 (Punches – 2:40)
Luis Gergardo Garcia (1-1-0, iKON 1-1-0), Guaymas, Sonora, México
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Carlos Rivera (13-3-0, iKON: 1-0-0)), México City, México
WDEC3 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Carlos Marquez (6-6-0, iKON: 0-1-0), Zacatecas, Zacatecas, México
Everado Ruiz Valdez (3-2-0, iKON: 0-1-0), Guaymas, Sonora, México
WTKO1 (Injury – 5:00)
Alfredo Arreola (0-1-0, iKON: 0-1-0), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, México
FEMALE STRAWWEIGHTS (3 X 5)
Kayla Hracho (3-2-0, iKON: 2-0-0), West Palm Beach, Florida, USA
WTKO3 (Punches – 2:50)
Carolyn Hinojosa (0-1-0, iKON: 0-1-0), México City, México