The world of music is mourning the death of groundbreaking country music star Charley Pride, who died on December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, from Covid-19 complications. He was 86.
Charles Frances Pride was born on March 18, 1934 in Sledge, Mississippi. The fourth of eleven children, Pride was an American singer, guitarist and baseball player.
Pride was pitcher for the Memphis Red Sox, for which he played from 1953-1958. He also played for the Birmingham Black Barons in 1954, the Boise Yankees in 1953, the Fond du Lac Panthers in 1953, the Missoula Timber Jacks in 1960 and the East Helena Smellterites in 1960.
During his music career, Pride’s success in country music earned him many achievements and accolades. He was country music’s first Black superstar; he was one of three African-American members of the Grand Ole-Opry; he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000; and was the best-selling performer for his label RCA Records, since Elvis Presley. Pride released 41 studio albums, 18 compilation albums, 74 singles, 29 #1 Billboard singles and 39 overall #1 singles. Some of his biggest hits include “Just Between You and Me”, “Mountain of Love”, “I’m Just Me”, “(I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again”, “All I Have to Offer is Me”, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”, and “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’”.
Pride is a multi-Grammy Award, Country Music Award and American Music Award winner.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Charley Pride’s family during their time of grief.