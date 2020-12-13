Carol Sutton, known for her roles in STEEL MAGNOLIAS (1989), and THE HELP (2011), died December 11, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana, from Covid-19 complications. She was 76.
Although known mainly for her career in film and television, Sutton devoted much of her life to the theatre, serving as an acting teacher in her hometown of New Orleans.
Sutton’s film and television credits include THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MISS JANE PITTMAN (1974), THE SAVAGE BEES (1976), CANE RIVER (1982), GIMME A BREAK! (1981-1987), THE BIG EASY (1986), UNCLE TOM’S CABIN (1987), IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT (1988-1995), THIS GUN FOR HIRE (1991), CONVICTS (1991), THE PELICAN BRIEF (1993), CANDYMAN:FAREWELL TO THE FLESH (1995), EVE’S BAYOU (1997), A LESSON BEFORE DYING (1999), MONSTER’S BALL (2001), RUNAWAY JURY (2003), A LOVE SONG FOR BOBBY LONG (2004), RAY (2004), GLORY ROAD (2006), DÉJÀ VU (2006), THE STAIRCASE MURDERS (2007), WELCOME HOME, ROSCOE JENKINS (2008), BEAUTY AND THE BRIEFCASE (2010), THE LAST EXORCISM (2010), 21 JUMP STREET (2012), THIS IS THE END (2013), AMERICAN HORROR STORY (2011-), TRUE DETECTIVE (2014-), DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES (2014), AMERICAN HEIST (2014), HOT PURSUIT (2015), SCREAM QUEENS (2015-2016), ROOTS (2016), KIDNAP (2017), QUEEN SUGAR (2016-), and MESSIAH (2020).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Carol Sutton's family during their time of grief.