RSR Press Release
Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Johnson
80’s group Lipps INC lead singer Cynthia Johnson is going to take the viewers of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show down to Funkytown and then dance around to some Designer Music when she is “Bad” Brad’s special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show this Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Many viewers asked for more of the great bands and singers from the 80’s to appear on the show and we once again, have delivered!
You will not want to miss this show!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.