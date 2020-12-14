Comments are closed.
@BadBradRSR Hey, so, imagine that - Joe Biden just won again...
Der Führerious is having fits, I imagine.
@MaryLTrump Dedicated to Donnie!
https://t.co/0ojEooQVim
I'm pretty sure that Donald is extremely tired of Joe Biden's winning.
Congratulations--yet again--to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
#January20th2021
My article about Kyle Rittenhouse's POS lawyer and his absurd plan to sue a boatload of people for defamation on the teenage killer's behalf. Enjoy! https://t.co/Ud20W37R2b
https://t.co/HcDWT4N6oL
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@Jo_D_in_NL
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
@AlexaNielsen6
@admmaskvenzr
@RhymesRadical
@RickSantorum @AC360 Rick what is your problem? Really? You never stop!
You wouldn't have the guts to come on my show because my questions would have you running to the Zoom Door!