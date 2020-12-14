By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
“Only in 2020!” How refreshing will it be to not say that every damn day anymore? I should probably knock on wood though. Who knows after Biden and Harris take their rightful place in the White House what new stunts the radical right will try to pull, but I’m getting ahead of myself.
Today’s episode of “Only in 2020” brings us Kyle Rittenhouse’s former defense lawyer trying to bring a barrage of defamation suits against those he alleges called Rittenhouse a murderer and a white supremacist. As a refresher, teenage Rittenhouse fatally shot two protestors at a Kenosha protest, which was over Black, 29 yr. old Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha Police while his three sons were in the backseat of his vehicle.
While the radical right quickly rallied to Rittenhouse’s defense, many people on the left observed that Rittenhouse’s previous attendance at a Trump rally, advertised Blue Lives Matter support, and social media posts demonstrating his enthusiasm for guns (including semi-automatic weapons) seemed to paint a pretty clear picture of why he was in attendance at this protest which was not even in his home state in the first place – to shoot some protestors for his Lord in Chief.
Putting aside the obvious reasons to believe that Rittenhouse was, indeed, a murderer and a white supremacist, let’s analyze the legality, or lack thereof, of stating one’s opinion of Kyle Rittenhouse’s character based on the verified fact that he shot and killed people at a protest happening outside his home state. Cornell’s Legal Information Institute says defamation is “a statement that injures a third party’s reputation. The tort of defamation includes both libel (written statements) and slander (spoken statements).” It further explains that in order to prove (prima facie) defamation, a plaintiff must show four things: “1) a false statement purporting to be fact; 2) publication or communication of that statement to a third person; 3) fault amounting to at least negligence; and 4) damages, or some harm caused to the person or entity who is the subject of the statement.” For the first item, there’s nothing patently false about saying Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer – he killed people. Dead stop. And I don’t know about you, but I think calling someone racist or white supremacist is hard to prove as “a false statement” since there is a range of interpretations of what constitutes a racist or white supremacist. In other words, saying Rittenhouse is a white supremacist is stating an opinion. Therefore, it doesn’t qualify as meeting the first requirement of proof in defamation.
Already, the rest of the requirements are moot. It would be absurd to even entertain the idea of items three or four though. Negligence? Let’s plug in one of the supposed “defendants” Rittenhouse’s fraud of a lawyer plans to bring charges against – President-elect Joe Biden. The Cornell Legal Information Institute states that the following have to be true to prove neglect: “the existence of a legal duty that the defendant [Joe] owed to the plaintiff [Kyle]” – there is none; “defendant’s breach of that duty” – again, if there’s no duty, there can’t be a breach of one; “plaintiff’s sufferance of an injury” – Rittenhouse has not been injured by any of Joe’s direct, or indirect, statements regarding his actions, and has only received more praise from the radical right for them; “proof that defendant’s breach caused the injury” – see previous item.
Furthermore, Rittenhouse has been bailed out of jail by ultra-conservative, tRumper celebrities – “MyPillow Guy”, Mike Lindell, and Ricky Schroder of “Silver Spoons” to the tune of 2 million dollars. I’m failing to see the harm and suffering he’s enduring from these so-called defamatory accusations. If they’re so harmful, why have Republicans used his actions as a reason to elevate him to hero status? This kid is the furthest thing from suffering. On a social media account profile, as username “4doorsmorewhores”, Rittenhouse said, “Bruh I’m just tryna be famous, Trump 2020, BLUE LIVES MATTER”. Seems to me Rittenhouse is getting everything he ever dreamed of.
It’s apparently not hypocritical or disgusting enough that this young man is getting treated like a king for doing something that a 17 yr. old that, if he had looked more like Trayvon Martin, would have, undoubtedly, been shot by authorities for. It’s not enough that he not only didn’t get killed on the spot, like so many young Black men have and would have, but that he was bailed out of jail by rich, politically motivated celebrities. No, to make the insult appalling enough to be fitting for 2020, John Pierce had to have the audacity to tell a host of a show on conservative news site, Newsmax, that he was planning to raise millions more in funding for Rittenhouse’s “defense” to raise defamation suits “against defendants like President-elect Joe Biden, Facebook, CNN and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” According to the supporting source, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Pierce has already expanded that list to thousands more, including actor Mark Ruffalo… I wouldn’t even be surprised if this Pierce fool scours the internet after this is published and targets me with one of these bogus defamation suits.
It’s not that I’m worried that Pierce’s suits would stand a chance in the courtroom, it’s just that I’m so unfathomably tired of the injustice and imbalance of power. I’m so sick of white supremacists and their self-ascribed importance and ability to get away with the inexcusable over, and over, and over again. And really, we all know it’s not just a 2020 thing. I’m not saying that it’s such a trivial issue we can mix it in with all of what’s crappy right now and blame it on a year. It’s not only in 2020. It’s not even about 2020. It’s just that so much has come to a head this year, so much ugliness has bubbled to the surface that I feel the rage overpowering me.
My only hope is that next year is going to be a time of change. REAL change. The kind of change that doesn’t empower but snuffs out the hate, fear, and greed of people like Rittenhouse, Pierce, Lindell, Schroder, and the entire Trump cult. The kind of change that demands justice for the Ahmed Arburys and George Floyds and Breonna Taylors, and peace for our nation.
Peace. Because where there is no justice, there really is no peace, and not only in 2020.