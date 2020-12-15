Ann Reinking, the Tony Award winning star of Broadway’s Chicago, died on December 12, 2020, while visiting family in Seattle, Washington. She was 71. No cause of death was disclosed.
Following the news of Reinking’s death, celebs such as Bernadette Peters, Billy Eichner, Rosie O’Donnell and Vanessa Williams took to social media to speak fondly and share their memories of the legendary choreographer.
Ann Reinking was born on November 10, 1949 in Seattle Washington. Her love for dance started as a child when she began ballet lessons in Seattle. Reinking made her professional performing debut at the age of 12 in a production of “Giselle” with the English Royal Ballet. After moving to New York City at age 18 she danced as a member of the corps de ballet at the Radio City Music Hall, and at age 19 she made her Broadway debut in the musical “Cabaret”. Her additional Broadway credits include “Coco”, “Wild and Wonderful”, “Pippin”, “Over Here!”, “Goodtime Charley”, “A Chorus Line”, “Chicago “Fosse””, “Sweet Charity”, “Tommy Tune Tonite!”, and Fosse”. Her other theatre credits include “Bye Bye Birdie”, Fiddler on the Roof”, “Girl Crazy”, “A Chorus Line”, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”, and “Chicago”.
Viewers may remember Reinking for her appearance as Grace Farrell in the hit movie musical ANNIE (1982). She co-starred opposite Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, Tim Curry, Geoffrey Holder, and Aileen Quinn in the title role. Her additional film and television credits include ELLERY QUEEN (1975-1976), THE ANDROS TARGETS (1977), ALL THAT JAZZ (1979), MICKI + MAUDE (1984) and THE COSBY SHOW (1984-1992).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ann Reinking's family during their time of grief.