On Wednesday 12/16/20, don’t miss this very special (and guaranteed, hilarious) episode of the Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik Ringside Report Show with stand-up comedian, actor, director, and writer, David Cross!
If you’ve never watched any of Cross’s stand-up acts, you may be familiar with him from his role as Tobias Fünke in the sitcom “Arrested Development”, or from “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret”, which he not only starred in, but created, wrote, and executive produced.
He also developed and had a prominent role in “Freak Show”. Cross has also had roles in Men in Black, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, and voiced “Crane” in the Kung Fu Panda film franchise. That’s not all though. Cross has had numerous small roles in programs such as Just Shoot Me!, The Drew Carey Show, NewsRadio, Strangers with Candy, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force!
With a list of stand-up comedy performances and acting roles a mile long, you'll definitely want to tune into Kristen's show as she chats with Cross about life as a comedian, COVID, views on politics and social issues, fatherhood, and much, much more. Make sure you subscribe to receive notification once the show is uploaded to YouTube after recording on 12/16/20 @5pm.