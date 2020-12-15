Now you might be asking yourself, what in God’s name is a Mummer? Well, let me tell you all about mummering, especially in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Mummering is the timeless tradition of dressing up in disguise and visiting as many homes in one evening as possible, the purpose is to spread cheer and good humor during the Christmas holiday season.
It was and still is extremely popular, especially in many of our outport communities; with having the people in the homes the mummers visit try and figure out who you are, as well as the chance of enjoying a drop of cheer, some Christmas goodies and a good old fashioned scuff in the kitchen.
If you want to see mummers in action, a perfect example of this can be seen in the video of the Simani song “The Mummers Song”, follow the link below, and have a listen to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8OPy7De3bk.
Now you have to understand, when the mummers get dressed up for their visits, it is not like a costume you would wear on Halloween; it is whatever you can find at home, and you put it together in hopes that no one will be able to guess who you are.
While for a bit of time, mummering had slightly gone into the background as more people moved away from their communities, that has changed again as some very good people have made sure that mummering was brought back, and have helped revive an amazing part of our past and culture.
They have done this by creating the Mummer’s Festival, which is normally a two week program that celebrates the art of mummering here in Newfoundland and Labrador; this festival culminates in the Mummer’s Parade each December just in time for Christmas.
Mummering is a great example of the fun loving and high spirited people of my province, and it shows how we can have fun and not take ourselves too seriously. It is a part of our cultural history.
This year, due to the pandemic, the annual Mummer’s Festival parade has been changed from the in person event that takes place into having a virtual parade; this will be made up of videos of family and friend bubbles having their own mini mummer’s parade; these online parade videos which will be available online for everyone to enjoy in place of the normal parade, the one that you could go watch or take part in.
You see mummering has inspired art, music, clothing, tourist souvenirs, as well as Christmas ornaments, even a Christmastime beer, so it has affected many parts of our culture.
So this year, thanks to Covid-19, not only has it stopped the parade from taking place, or the festival being held, it has also made sure that no Mummer visits can take place, unless it is people who are in your bubble.
Well, if you want to know anything else about mummering, go to the website for the Mummer’s Festival, http://mummersfestival.ca, and take a moment to learn all about the fun that it has brought to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador for generations.
Hopefully, either you can come here, and take part in the festival once the pandemic is over and done with; or perhaps you can start your own mummering tradition where you live.
Remember, no matter how bad things are now, we will get past it, and once we do, enjoy yourself, and take a chance to have some fun, be a bit foolish and let yourself enjoy the life we have gotten back.
Love, peace and the most sincere wishes for a great holiday season and new year to all of you and your loved ones. Best wishes from your friends in Canada; especially from Newfoundland.
