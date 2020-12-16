Long behold speculation of any hope left for Deadly Donnie to actually have a shot to further drive an overturn to the November 3rd election came to an end Friday night when the Supreme Court had decided to reject the shameful and pathetic attempt that was filed by the State of Texas.
The case itself was yet another conspiracy filled and hypocritical based attempt for Trump loyalists to unite. It also allowed for the naturally unintelligent to gain hope, which was false to begin with, and allow for further stirring of the pot at a ground level between the Trump supporters and those living in a world of reality.
Trump and his gang of incompetent lawyers took on an agenda to fight something that has turned into a huge waste of time, only benefitting Donald Trump. These resounding efforts have turned into a 1-56 record of effort in battle using recycled conspiracy theory claims with no proven basis for what has been agreed upon as constitutionally acceptable election.
The continuous projection from the right has brought a distinct delusional image of Joe Biden. All the things we have seen proof and implications of surrounding Trump are being projected at Biden by these people down the rabbit hole. Some farther than other. But claiming Biden is a puppet for Putin, a traitor for his approach to China and even tying recent platform “censorship” to him and the left as a comparison to Hitler are becoming more and more present in everyday information.
The facts around how Trump has acted throughout his life, let alone his presidential term, connected by his lack of governmental knowledge, and misunderstanding of our constitution tie him to being more of an Authoritarian Dictator than anyone I can think of in US history. The lack of respect for our democracy coupled with his protection of people that orbit him like Roger Stone and Michael Flynn in blatantly lying for Trump during the Mueller Probe surrounding Russian ties is factual. His use of the military during the beginning of the 2020 rounds surrounding Black Lives Matter is further proof. But most importantly, its his distinct lack of compassion and self centered ego that hysterically spreads misinformation and claims it to be fact against reality.
His rants and visibility of voice through any form of media can only be labeled as paranoia. The con man knows directly how to lay the path for a scam. He knew the only way he could win this election after four years of record low approval, civil unrest and a damning pandemic which proved to be mishandled, was to enact ways to suppress voting. Most specifically, the path aligned with mail in voting. Boldly demanding the slowing down of the USPS, and undoubtedly utilizing his cronies across the nation to limit the availability to vote. The unfortunate thing for him was that people were on to it and came out in record numbers to drive Bunker Boy out. The ONE positive that came from any of his crapola with this election prior to November 3rd was that it allowed for the image of a true battle and herds from supporters of both sides came swinging. Of his 70M+ votes received; the outcome of the election was not that ridiculous. He did not win the popular vote in 2016. He narrowly won in key battleground states. The thing about battleground states is they are obviously divided, but the “swing” comes from those who really are not aligned directly to a party. This year, Biden won narrowly in key states. It is not hard to believe with the previously mentioned damning events of the Trump presidency that Biden won. The projection of being cheated is something only a cheater would do.
That projection is coming out to be a win for Trump though. No, he will not be president for the next four years since he will not have the election results overturned in his favor. However, the victory is being carried out through his MAGAts and their push to condone the thought of secession or a civil war. He has fueled the fire enough to flame more hate and threats to the great people of this nation. He has prayed on the ignorant with his paranoia that there is a communist invasion coming. He has drummed up this difference in political ideology to be an area of black and white deeming right and wrong. The thought of loyalists being driven to the fact of either being with him or against the United States. He has distinctly forgotten, if ever actually learned, that this is a government for the people and by the people. Furthermore, the congressmen and states that joined on this ridiculous train should equally be questioned for treason against our country’s democracy foundation.
The continuing drive of a self-loathing lame duck is nothing short of spiteful. His only agenda in life, as his Presidency, is him. This has never been more apparent, and the truth is it is adding to one of the greatest images of suffering our nation has known. The lack of direction to help drive COVID relief, allowing for Moscow Mitch to continue to visibly not care about the common citizen in this country who is suffering is yet another example of his lack of care for the people of this country. What is worse is the projection driving at Nancy Pelosi, which has an agenda that has benefits to her in my opinion as well, as the one holding this all up. The left has pushed for more aid and more money for support for people who need it. Agendas aside, that is at least very apparent. The most unfortunate piece of this pie is that many of the millions of Trump supporters are probably in need and would benefit from many democratic agenda policies, let a lone this push for relief. Yet they stand firm in making a nothing burger out of spite because they have been brainwashed to think if it isn’t a republican notion or motion, it is the act of an enemy.
At the end of the day we can find joy that the "Kraken" is dead and the rest of these bogus motions from the Trump efforts are dying a death that is metaphorically imaged like that of someone suffering from COVID complications. Sincerely, the pandemic he ignored that allowed for lack of awareness and treatment has damaged this great country in so many ways. Like COVID, hate while visible, is an enemy we will continue to battle even when vaccines roll out. The vaccine is not a cure. Biden is not a cure to Trumpism. It is a vaccine that can help slowly but surely lesson the effects of the damage of past outbreaks. One thing is for sure, Trump will have a rough ride post term and history will not be kind to this diaper wearing orange loser.