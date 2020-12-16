Comments are closed.
Jaron Ennis Shakes Up Boxing World with Comments – Breaking News
Exciting unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis will look to continue his 16-fight knockout streak when he faces veteran Chris van Heerden in the 12-round co-main event live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) Saturday, December 19 from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) faces the all-action South African native van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs), who is on a bit of a roll himself winning 14-of-his-last-15 fights since his first professional defeat in 2010.
Ennis, who made his SHOWTIME debut in 2018 on ShoBox: The New Generation, is trained by his father Bozy Ennis at Bozy’s Dungeon in Philadelphia, Pa.
“I’ve been sparring with some of my dad’s fighters, but we’ve had trouble finding guys to spar because of the virus,” said Ennis. “We just want to keep everyone safe and healthy. But we’re definitely ready. I’m ready to rock and roll and keep my knockout streak going with No. 17 on December 19.”
Ennis is currently ranked WBO No. 7, IBF No. 10 and WBC No. 11 at 147 pounds. He knows he competes in boxing’s glamour division with superstars like Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao, Shawn Porter, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.
“I just want to fight the world champions,” said the power-punching Ennis, who has recorded 16 knockdowns in his last seven fights. “I want to fight the top five guys. I’m ready, and I’ve been ready to make a big statement. I just have to stay focused and do what I have to do and handle my business and then it’s on to bigger and better things.”
Even though his last seven fights were scheduled for 10 rounds, Ennis has only gone six rounds once in his professional career. “We prepare ourselves for 12, 15 rounds,” he said. “I can go all day long. I get stronger as the fight goes on. I know people haven’t gotten to see that side of me yet. If it goes past six rounds, then I’m in shape for it. I’m always in shape, and I’m ready to go. No matter many rounds I have to go.”
Ennis believes that a big fight against a top 147-pounder is in his near future. “At the end of the day people are seeing that it’s not my fault I’m not getting these big fights,” he said. “These guys are hopping around me and don’t want to fight me. I can only fight who they put in front of me. I definitely think I need to make a big statement on December 19 so that in 2021 I can start getting the big fights. I will be a world champion in 2021!”
Ennis is a natural right-hander who fights from the southpaw stance. “Everybody knows I love to fight southpaws,” he said. “Early in my career I fought four or five southpaws back-to-back. I love it. It’s easy for me and they don’t give me any problems. I know southpaws don’t like fighting other southpaws, but I love fighting them.”
# # #
ABOUT RODRIGUEZ VS. GABALLO
Rodriguez vs. Gaballo will see former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez take on unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo for the vacant interim WBC Bantamweight World Championship in the main event of SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® Saturday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
The action-packed tripleheader will feature unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on his toughest opponent to date in veteran contender Chris van Heerden in a 12-round co-main event. Plus, unbeaten bantamweight Antonio Russell will face former world champion Juan Carlos Payano in a 10-round showdown to kick off the telecast.
The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Rodríguez vs. Gaballo is promoted in association with Warriors Boxing and Fresh Productions. Ennis vs. Van Heerden is promoted in association with D&D Boxing.