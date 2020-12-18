For those of you that don’t know, I started a new job late last month. The week of Thanksgiving to be exact. I am now working as a children’s behavioral therapist. The job is awesome, don’t get me wrong. It is what I trained for, it’s what my dream is and it pays the right amount of money.
But for the last three weeks I have been in training. Days and days of training. Webinars and Zoom meetings. I spend every day, from 9-4 staring at a computer screen.
My eyes feel like they’ve been dipped in glass and then rubbed with sand.
I have Zoom fatigue, and I’ve only been doing this for a month. What about y’all that have been doing it since March? I, and my eyes, feel for you.
Looking at a screen all day is hard. It’s hard to feel engaged, it’s hard to participate, and it’s hard to make sure that those that are supposed to be engaged actually are engaged. I mean, I figured out by the second Zoom meeting that I could scroll through Twitter or something similar on my phone by holding my phone near my computer key board and I would look engaged and paying attention to the training.
Many days, I totally wasn’t.
Imagine being a kiddo and trying to pay attention in school. Or being a teacher trying to get those kiddos to pay attention in school. It’s hard enough in person. Imagine doing it from the comfort of your bed? I bet there are entire classes that look like they’re populated by narcoleptics.
I live in a one bedroom apartment and my “office” is in my bedroom. There have been a number of days where I have spent my lunch taking a nap on my very comfortable bed that is, literally, one step away from my work. I mean, commuting is a cinch, but that temptation is always there.
And let’s not get started on my cats seeming to want to join in on every single meeting I have. My fellow new hires have seen my cat’s tail on camera as often as they have seen me.
I love the fact that I can do a lot of this training without being stuck in an office all day. There have been days where I have spent the majority of my time doing webinars that I’ll break to switch over laundry or put it away. I can take 15 minutes every 45 min to go do something in the house.
I absolutely love that I can spend all day doing official training in my fuzzy pajama pants. They’re so damn comfortable.
But there are days where I speak to no one. I have zero interaction with people. Working from home can be lonely as all get out. How do you compensate when you spend days without interacting with another person? How do you manage?
And it makes it so simple to fall into a mindset of “I’ll do it later,” because you never leave your house. There are deadlines, sure, but no one cares if you are doing something at 8pm vs. 8am. There is always another training, another webinar, another book to read.
I have had to set some very particular boundaries for myself to make myself successful. I schedule the hell out of my day, giving myself 15 minute blocks to work on things for scheduled amounts of time. If it’s not on my calendar, it doesn’t happen. When I take a break, I spend it walking around my house or dancing in my living room to get the blood flowing. I have to eat well to make it through the day, limiting the amount of carbs I inhale at lunch so that I don’t hit that late afternoon sag. I have to do something active.
While most jobs mean that you make adjustments to fit the schedule of work, I am working pretty unsupervised right now. I have had to shift my thinking, shift how I work and shift how I look at work in my home. I have had to compensate for things that I am missing, like simple human interaction. I have to set clear boundaries for when work ends, because while I have the end of my workday, it is so easy to slip into just staying at my desk and working till all hours. Because, let’s face it, I’m not going anywhere, anyway.
2020 has caused all of us to shift how we live, how we work, how we play. I am doing my best to ride this wave, like everyone else is. But how do we handle things like anxiety, mental exhaustion and fatigue when we never leave work/home. Because, let’s face it, those are one and the same for a lot of us now.
First, set those clear boundaries. If you have a space where you work, separate it from the rest of the house. I purchased dividers (thank you new job!) and when I move them back into place at the end of the day that means that I am done with work. I leave my bedroom and don’t enter again until it’s time to go to bed. I found what worked best for me and put it into action.
Secondly, I make sure to indulge in self-care. Yes, I look at a screen all day for work. But, after dinner, I look at a different screen for pleasure. I make sure to carve out time for me to just sit with zero responsibilities that need to be taken care of immediately and find time to lose myself in a show or a handicraft.
Thirdly, exercise and motion. I ride a stationary bike every morning and I spend my breaks on my feet, moving around the house or dancing around. It’s very easy to get into a rut and not make progress on any damn thing if you don’t have the mental energy to get through it.
Fourth, limited social media. It’s a screen and it’s stressful. Whether you’re swimming in the water of Twitter, FB, Insta or anything similar, it can set unrealistic expectations and can just plain raise your blood pressure. Take the time to step away from it when you need to.
Fifth, and finally, I mark a day in my week where I do nothing I don’t want to do. Maybe that means that I sit on my ass all day and take a nap while watching movies. Maybe it means that I schedule a massage and go get that done. Whatever that looks like to you, make sure you make time for it.
2020 has sucked, hardcore. No one else is going to take care of us. That’s for each of us to do for ourselves.
