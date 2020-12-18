RSR Press Release
Photo Courtesy of Gordon Deppe
80’s Canadian Group the Spoons who had hits like “Nova Heart” and “Romantic Traffic” with front man on vocals and guitar Gordon Deppe is the special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show this Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Many viewers asked for more of the great bands and singers from the 80’s to appear on the show and we once again, have delivered!
You will not want to miss this show!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.