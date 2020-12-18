By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard there are times when the news turns to how we have contributed to the Trump mythology, over here in Scotland.
Donald J. Trump’s mother was a Scot, hailing from the islands and the mythology and romanticism that flows from there attracts Americans to the idea of a Brigadoon type mysticism that envelopes our country.
It is almost as if this wee nation of ours are filled with Shaman that can tempt, entice and entrance Americans to come over and declare a love for Scotch land. It is a cliché but borne out by bitter experience and the stereotypical American mid-western tourist expecting WIFI on an island that has just managed to connect itself with electricity.
Donald J. Trump clearly thought he could come “home” and across and give us something we truly needed.
Trump has two major investments in Scotland.
The first is Trump Turnberry. This is a top-class hotel complex on the coast of my home county, Ayrshire, that has always been at the top end of premium luxury. It has hosted many famous faces and rich clientele who come to Scotland for a break and the anonymity that being in a premium establishment should bring.
Trump bought it when it was beginning to falter and fail, and he was seen by some as the savior of the classy broad that Turnberry was and which adorned the coast.
The golf course associated with it, used for many golf tournaments obviously figured large in his thinking. He has, of course, played the course, several times, I would imagine, and we have clamored down to greet him with placards and opposition to his presence whenever we can.
Then there is the massively contentious development in the north east of our country, in Aberdeenshire.
Of course, it is a golf course.
Of course, when he came in to develop the area, he claimed it would be well developed and beautifully protected.
Opposition to him came from locals and environmentalists alike. He treated both with disdain and there is an excellent BBC documentary that gives you some local color from the opposition groups who did not trust the color of this man’s promises, never mind the color of his money.
That resort which he was going to protect and develop, that resort that had been designated by NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency as a a “high-quality example” of a geological system characteristic of north-east Scotland is no longer that. NatureScot have removed the special status that they had given to the dunes at Aberdeenshire.
Now it is no more.
The developments that have been brought by the Trump Organisation have led to our environment losing its beauty.
Imagine that Trump destroys beauty…
That we should be surprised is in itself surprising.
A man who wilfully played politics with the planet and took the USA out of the Paris accord, calls global warming a theory and has scant regard to the views of anyone with whom he disagrees is hardly a man we should look to for any form of environmental preservation.
It’s hardly an indictment of him as a person or individual – there are plenty of better examples of the frauds he has perpetuated on people, but it leaves us, in Scotch land, with a real bitter taste.
It is, however, one we served ourselves as we were not just welcoming, not even just encouraging but salivating over his investment.
Donald J. Trump’s legacy shall go beyond the transfer of power and we shall be cognizant of the role we shall be playing in ensuring that future generations do not fall into the same trap that many good thinking and well meaning did in 2016; on both sides of the Atlantic.
But if we have learnt, then let us apply that learning next and avoid the traps that Trump also tries to avoid in the golf he plays…
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)Contact the Feature Writers