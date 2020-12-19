I briefly had a roommate, friend of the family, I’d never met who had just separated from his wife, needed a place to crash. At the request of my godmother, Hunkasaurus came to stay with me. I open the door and there stands a 7ft tall, Jason Momoa body, Antonio Banderas face. Hi, I’m Ralph. Gd X 3D
Of course, you are. Come on it, Brother.
Life with Ralph never knew a dull moment. His angel had wings AND rollerblades. He was a very funny guy. We almost had a moment — about twenty times a day, SMH. We enjoyed the same genre’s in movies, books, faith and that’s where the record, scratches.
The reason Ralph was given my name as a safe haven is because I am candle friendly witch. I light candles for my ancestors. I honor nature, sky, sun, moon, oceans, earth, angels, gods, goddesses, all creatures great, small and saints. Ralph needed a place where he could do the same. As time went on, I noticed Ralph’s eyes beginning to appear sunken in. His complexion gaunt; frail. I just took it in, said nothing, at first.
The basement before Ralph moved in was creepy in its own right. Washer, dryer in the sw corner, Ralph’s personal meditating, prayer space was to the west. I had to give my back to his altar space. Any self respecting witch knows, you don’t turn your back on what you see before you. You introduce yourself. So, given I saw hazy figures, I did. I didn’t expect an answer. I didn’t receive one. But I continued the one sided chat. Every time I did laundry, I chatted with the unknown elements, always sharing the weather, something lovely. Can you see everything? Do you see life through your own eyes? It helped me as well. I felt more confident marching down those steep, dark, damp steps to the underlings of the house knowing that there was an ADT system in place that was far better than anything out there. Can you imagine living in a house that disappears from the view of anyone who looks at it; or at you, with intent to harm?
Turns out, THAT’S the kind of magick Mr. Charming had been practicing. Clearly, he would be feeding “IT” of himself in exchange for a cloaking spell.
The more the Dirty Laundry Angels showed me what was happening, the more I realized that these were entities that had been captured and were being held against their will, chained to the cauldron, as it were. I stood there; transfixed, in disbelief of the movie that had suddenly played out before me. It wasn’t the first time I’ve had vivid visions such as this one. They’re like snowflakes. Each one is different. I recalled saying that during a TV interview on the Paranormal for a show called Casper Paranormal Investigations, years ago.
My mental communication with Ralph’s Guides was suddenly disturbed by the sound of the front door slamming into the wall as it opened, and the sound of a slurring Ralph screaming: DAG GANIT! Drunkspeak for Goddammit, Janet.
I focused on the hazy yellow glow within the darkness and said: HIDE. DON’T RESPOND. HE’S DRUNK. HIDE. TRUST ME. I ran up the basement steps and into the house and found a very inebriated, angry looking Ralph sitting on the couch wall-eyed drunk. Hey, Buddy, what’s up? Ralph said that on the drive home from work, a few of his guides had told him that I was having conversations with them. I said it was absolutely true. Out of common courtesy, I was greeting his cauldron when I did the laundry. He nodded while saying, I would appreciate it if you didn’t communicate with them at all. They’re beginning to think you’re their master.
I said ok, and hoped that the invisible peeps downstairs heard the conversation. I did heed Ralph’s request, but it was a little too late. Ralph was the type of witch you could call upon and pay for his performing spells on your behalf. Yes, males and females are both called witches, warlock is a name given to those who have been kicked out of covens for causing harm in one way or another. There are also some covens who don’t mind what kind of magick you’re practicing, black or white, gray or rainbow, it’s all relative to them. To each their own. I hold strict standards and will not cause harm. Ralph’s clients were now calling him reporting adverse effects to the works he had performed for them. Whatever you do returns to you x three. Ralph’s clients were falling sick, their lovers were leaving in droves. I took an empty laundry basket downstairs just to ask them what was going on. I don’t need words to communicate. I could do it with my mind, as we do when we’re praying. The energy I felt was that there was a coup going on within Ralph’s cauldron. The chained ghost slaves locked within it had found the strength to resist doing Ralph’s bidding. Ralph looked more and more haggard as the days wore on. Weeks later, I was looking for the thesaurus I’d borrowed from Ralph. I quietly knocked on his door, and it slowly opened to reveal an empty room.
I ran downstairs and his cauldron and area were cleaned and gone. I called him and got his voicemail. I called my godmother. She told me that Ralph had moved out during the night. The buzz around was that Ralph left my house suddenly because his cauldron had gone silent. It seems his guides escaped. His spells stopped working and he began feeling sick. Well, Godmother, whatever you do returns to you. I’ve been praying for people’s health, prosperity and I’m fine. I don’t know what he was doing but he sure wasn’t doing anything positive. He looked a wreck. I can’t have that here. I’m glad he figured that out on his own.
The following season, the next roommate I had ran up the stairs from the laundry room, eyes wide and out of breath, claiming she’d seen four spirits sitting around the card table downstairs. They all turned to look at her when she walked into the room. I looked up from washing potatoes in the sink and smiled. Yes, those are Ralph’s guys. They decided to stay here and enjoy the light. Ralph left. His angels stayed. She looked at me as if I’d lost my mind and said: “Gurl, you are clearly a witch.”
A few days later, I received an angel blessing prayer as a gift. It was perfect.
My house has four corners
One, Two, Three, Four.
Four Holy Angels Adorn them
From rafter to core.
Neither criminals, nor charmers
Above or below
Or those who do evil can enter my home.
So mote it be. Amen.
So, it was. Never again has anyone, charming or otherwise been able to gain access into any of my homes. They remain protected, as do I, wherever we go.
If you’ve enjoyed this article or care to share your thoughts, please do comment and thank you. I will respond.
Peace n Restful Sleep to all.
Blessed be. )O(
JG 😀