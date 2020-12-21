It is not often a person loves admitting when they are wrong. Recently was one of those times where admitting I was wrong was for the greater good.
All of last week, I looked forward to UFC 256. There were some intriguing bouts scheduled including the co-headliners in Figueiredo vs Moreno and Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira that brought plenty of attention, but the card from the early prelims through the main events were just amazing fights. Very exhilarating.
In a night that saw knockouts, submissions, broken noses and an arm bar that could make anyone clench, we never had a break in the action. However, the Figueiredo/Moreno bout was predicted by me to see a Figueiredo win within 2 rounds. There are so many basic appearances to Figueiredo that would just have one prejudicially believe that even the number one contender in Brandon Moreno would be no challenge for Figgy. The fighting styles, while of the same form of martial arts, look deceiving because Figgy has a composition in not only his body of someone who clearly trains to be at the top, but an approach that shows he is ready for a fight with confidence. Moreno on the other hand has an approach that mimics a gorilla ready to go to battle in a street brawl. If you imagine just before the opening bell of Rocky when Rocky meets Apollo Creed, you would be aligned with how this match looked.
Now, Rocky was a long shot underdog in the film. Moreno is the number 1 contender, so the anticipation and beginning interest to the fight comes with a little more impact that a local no-name underdog. As that first bell rang for this bout, it seemed as if all indications of a Figgy domination would stand. Landing several significant strikes that Moreno just had to eat, the champ looked to be in control without concern. Moreno did have some counter combos land, but by the end of round 1, it was an obvious round win for the champ.
Round two saw the actual Rocky mentality come to life in Moreno. His momentum was driven by aggression. No longer on the defensive, he looked to take control of the fight and landed a key take down that saw near immediate stoppage for an incidental eye poke. Once action resumed, Moreno started to bring more with his arsenal of strikes. Figgy landed some damaging blows that showed he was not going to let Moreno take control of the fight, and coming to a close in the round, he landed a solid strike to the orbital of Moreno, requiring a medical official from the commission to make sure he could still see, otherwise, the fight would end then and there.
The third round was a crucial round. The back-and-forth combat between Moreno and the champ was nothing short of violent. To Moreno’s credit, he started to pick up patterns on Figueiredo. When Figgy would alter leg stance to that from a right-handed fighting stance to left, he knew a kick of some sort was coming. To give you an idea of the atmosphere at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, spectators are extremely limited, mainly making up of staff, the commission, commentators, fighters and coaches to accommodate for COVID protocols. This fight consistently acknowledged the intense noise level to the point where it was as hard if not harder to hear than being in a normal arena-like venue with 20+ thousand fans. It was relatively deafening watching on tv as well. But all that noise went silent about mid-way through the third round when Figueiredo switched his approaching stance and moved in for a body kick. Instinctively adjusting to defend, Moreno stepped into a kick to the groin that had the impact and noise of a cannon going off. Every man watching, I can almost guarantee cringed with their own mentality of knowing that pain. Joe Rogan even acknowledged that shot made him grab his own crotch for protection during the broadcast. After nearly two minutes of medical time, and most of that time spent on the ground dry heaving and coughing up blood, the referee deducted a point from Figueiredo, and the fight would continue.
Moreno, while compromised showed no signs of slowing down. He came after the champ as if he had control of the fight. The third and fourth rounds were full of intense action and consistent haymakers being thrown. Some would speculate throughout the early rounds that getting to the championship rounds (4 and 5) would be a benefit to Moreno. Figueiredo had had several fights in a row not going past the second round and cutting weight to be in the Flyweight division coupled with fighting 21 days earlier really drew intrigue to the conditioning of the champ.
As the referee started the fighting in the 5th and final round, we saw the champ come out intense with determination to retain his belt. The only thing standing in his way was a determined fighter in Moreno. Exchanging blows throughout the final round, a clear contusion, or what looked to be like a golf ball sized bump, formed just below the wrist on the forearm of Moreno after taking a cross kick being defended by that, his lead arm. Speculation grew to wonder if he was fighting with a broken arm. He continued to throw jab fiercely with that left arm but would almost go instinctively to clench that area with the contusion right after. Rogan would continue pointing that out, and he would have to because Moreno would keep attacking.
When the final horn sounded, the intensity of the suspense waiting to see how the judges would score the outcome loomed. One judge scored the fight 47-46 in favor of the champ. The other two judges had the fight 47-47 resulting in a majority draw. The belt would be retained by Figueiredo. You would never know by Moreno that the belt stayed with the champ since he put on one of the most gracious acts of defeat one could imagine. In fact, he interviewed post fight with a smile almost the whole time and a strong sense of pride to his battle. Same with the champ, extremely gracious in keeping the belt. That low blow in the 3rd round that cost him a point would have been the deciding factor between clear victory and a draw.
Rogan stated over the air that as Dana White entered the octagon to place the belt with the winner, he claimed this “was the greatest fight in the history of the flyweight division.” Claims of fight of the year are speculated, but one thing is for sure…Figueiredo-Moreno 2 is coming and the anticipation is high!Contact the Feature Writers