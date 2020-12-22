I am a huge fan of Amazon music. I love the fact that I can make a playlist of whatever they have available. I pay Amazon enough money for their Prime services (yes, I know I shouldn’t make Bezos any richer) that I refuse to pay for their music. But, I enjoy the amount of music they have for “free” on their app.
No, I may not be able to get everything I want, but I can get a huge selection.
I have a playlist that I play on shuffle almost daily. Why? Because I have almost 49 hours of music on there (just 3 minutes short of that) and I rarely hear the same song twice in a day. And the songs are varied. I appreciate that Amazon plays like a good radio DJ, mixing the music in a way that isn’t too jarring to the senses as it changes between genres and tempos.
Just a small selection of what I have on there:
Garth Brooks
Linkin Park
Queen
Foo Fighters
Pearl Jam
Nirvana
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Beastie Boys
Taylor Swift
Eminem
Beyonce
Katy Perry
Korn
Journey
The Doors
Fleetwood Mac
The Monkees
David Bowie
You get the point. My tastes are eclectic. Varied. Odd. I enjoy all kinds of music. Some of my surprising favorites, to me at least, are Alice in Chains (he actually has a really good voice) and Counting Crows. I truly enjoy Counting Crows, but I had never delved deeply into their songs. They have some good stuff in there. And my fave Alice in Chains right now? “Rooster.” I don’t know why, I just really like it.
I am a child of the 80’s. I love me some 80’s music and know most of the lyrics to all the amazing songs of my childhood. But, in 1987, “Good Morning, Vietnam,” was released and the soundtrack was AMAZING. Martha and the Vandellas, The Beach Boys, The Castaways, James Brown. Songs that spoke to a time of change in our country. Not protest songs, per say, but a grown up version of some of the great bands of the late 50’s/early 60’s. Songs that made interested me enough that I delved deeper into the songs of that time. I got heavy into the oldies, an odd hobby for a child of the 80’s just entering her high school years. But, I balanced Aretha Franklin with MC Hammer, The Rolling Stones with Rick Astley, The Beatles with INXS. I loved it all.
Fast forward to 1991 and my father had retired from the military and moved us to the peninsula of Washington State, right across Puget Sound from Seattle. You know what happened in 1991, right? Grunge rock exploded onto the scene and Seattle was the epicenter. Nirvana and Pearl Jam and countless others. I delved into that, too. Music that, again, defined a change in the wind, a shift in society. Music that spoke to the heart of the disaffected, those that felt that there was nowhere to go, nothing to do and no reason to try. More than that, it was anger that the system had been stacked so badly against them. Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Screaming Trees, Melvins, Temple of the Dog, Blind Melon. My young adulthood is defined by these songs.
I grew up, joined the military, saw the world, had a couple of kids, lived overseas and have a blank for a lot of pop culture from 1997-2002 when I came back to the States. By that time, the music landscape had changed so much. I have my favorites since then, some old and some new. I discovered I truly appreciate Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” album. I have a huge thing for Billy Joel, an artist that I have truly come to appreciate as I have gotten older. I also suspect that my close proximity to NYC for 13 years helped with this, as well as seeing him a couple of times in concert. James Taylor and Elton John are a couple of favorites.
Jimi Hendrix, OneRepublic, Evanescence, Alanis Moirsette, Young the Giant, Prince, ZZ Ward, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Johnny Cash. Do not even get me started on Simon and Garfunkle because I will bore you to death with my extensive knowledge of their songs.
But, pin me down for favorite albums? I have a few. U2 “Joshua Tree,” Alanis Moirsette “Jagged Little Pill,” ZZ Ward “The Casket Drops,” Billy Joel, “Strangers,” Garth Brooks “Ropin the Wind” and “No Fences”, George Michael, “Faith,” Nirvana “Nevermind” and “In Utero,” Marvin Gaye “What’s Going On,” and Simon and Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits, because all of those songs are amazing.
Storytime: I went to see Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in NYC a few years back and he brought out Paul Simon to sing “The Boxer” on stage. The woman next to me, a stranger, and I hugged and cried throughout the whole thing. It was the most magical moment. Well, second most magical. The first? When the NYPD escorted her boyfriend out of his birthday present (the concert) because he was drunk and started a fight with a drunk dude two rows down. There is absolutely nothing more NYC than attending a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden, having a touching moment with a complete stranger and seeing a drunk hauled off by the NYPD after a fight.
It was a good night.
Everyone has their own taste in music and all of it is valid. Music defines the times of our lives. We can mark the years of our lives by the music we listened to. I know I do. What about you?
Who are your favorite musicians? What is your favorite concert story? Share with us!Contact the Feature Writers