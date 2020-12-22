Well, it’s now less than a week before Christmas Day, and for those who celebrate this holiday, everyone is trying to get ready for the big day. Excitement is building and people are trying to get everything finished in time, so that they can relax.
Or in this case, trying to make this year’s Christmas as normal as possible, at least for this year; a good hope when everything else has been so unusual for the majority of this year, 2020.
A year that we would all like to forget for the most part, but thanks to what has happened, it’s a year that we will always remember, whether we want to or not. Now, this year, for safety’s sake and the health of ourselves and all of our loved ones, we have to do everything quite differently than we ever have before.
We can’t have our great Christmas and New Years get-togethers like normal, because we can’t go against all the safety and health precautions that have been put in place by our public health officials to keep us as safe as possible.
To be honest, it’s not how any of us want to celebrate, because yes, we want to do what we have always done. However, we have to see that just for this year that we have to do things so much differently.
The truth is that by doing it this way, it will make it so that for next year and the years after that, we can get back to normal, and have our amazing holiday parties, dinners and whatever other activities we take part in.
I know the idea of not getting together with all your family and friends at this time of year is very hard to deal with, and in some cases heartbreaking, and it does hurt so much, you’re not alone, we are all feeling the same way.
Though, think of it this way, by doing this for Christmas 2020, we are doing our best to make sure that we can all be together again for Christmas 2021. We have to sacrifice for this one holiday season, we are trying to make sure that we don’t have to miss anymore season’s celebrations.
Yes, some people will say that getting together can’t cause any issues, but realistically if we look at the information after every other big holiday celebration, the number of cases and deaths that came after these times, honestly, to me, it is proof positive that we need to do this at least for 2020.
This may be blunt, do you want to miss being with your relatives and friends for this holiday season, or miss being with them from now on, never having the chance to ever celebrate with them ever again. If you think this can’t happen, look at the number of families who are going through these holidays brokenhearted, it will only be the first of many occasions that they will never see their loved ones ever again.
That might sound cruel, but it is true. Are you willing to risk the people you love the most, for a few dinners and parties, knowing how easy it is to have people become infected.
Or are you going to take a step back, say to yourself and your family members and friends, I know we can’t be together this year, but by doing this, we will have so many more chances to be together.
Know that we are taking care of each other by making the loving choice to be apart this year, and thanks to that choice, we will be doing our best to make sure that we can have so many holiday celebrations in the future by doing this; to me, it is the best choice we can make for ourselves and each other.
Having said all of this, I want to wish everyone the very best holiday season that is possible, especially this year, and please know that I am sending you all the best wishes that I can.
I am sincerely hoping that you and all of your families will get through the rest of 2020, and that 2021 will be so much better for everyone. Like an old saying I remember hearing my mother say, may the worst day of your future be better than the best day of your past.
All my love and best wishes from my home here in Newfoundland and Labrador to yours, wherever you live, and the hope that we can get back to a normal life before this time next year, and next year's holiday season will be the best ever.