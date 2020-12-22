We’re almost at the end of the year. I, for one, am numb. I feel myself on a tight rope, barefoot! Miles high in the sky, unafraid, unaffected, un-everything.
I am laying my chips on democrats winning Georgia. I wonder what kind of cheating strategy is in place, if there is one by (name a country, source). I don’t believe it will make a difference.
I believe that the democrats will win. Let us hope that, and see how it ages.
This Administration really brought out every single rotten rat, trash and scum to the forefront. What happened to the nutbag that was taken to the hospital under suicide watch, after the Fed’s went after him for fucked up campaign “sum’n, sum’n” on October 1st? His trail on the internet ends the first week in November. Brad Parscale, where’d the guy go?
There has been so much foul play. We’re going to laugh when the truth is told because we’ve become jaded. We’ve normalized the madness and the fact that we can roll with the punches proves just how far we have come. We’re; like, at the end of a Mad Max Movie. Oooh, Ooh, I wanna play the part of Charlize Theron. She’s my girl crush and she’s a bad ass. JS.
I digress. Back to As The World Burns. In all seriousness though, the shoe’s on the other foot. The MAGA’s will awaken each day wondering what fresh hell Joe has created but there will be none, no tweets, no firings, no trauma, no drama, no one tweeting from within the WH with a “Send Help” meme.
I haven’t prayed for a President since President Barack Obama left the White House. It sure feels nice to send President Biden and all of our New Super Heroes good vibes every morning.
So many wrongs to be righted. President Biden is going to need a rubber stamp with his signature on it. He’d better get ready. There will be more paperwork than there is at house closings, sign here, here n here and 2900 more pages, Joe.
Imagine caged children being returned to their parents. Those are reunions I want to see. I cannot wait to see those who turned against democracy kicked out of congress. Everyone who tried to kill our democracy will be arrested for treason and charged. The Mad King will be brought to trial.
America WILL recover. It may take four or eight years. I hope we will all still be here to see the best of America rise up and take charge.
We will put an end to the pandemic. We will finally see the day when everyone in America will be treated as equals. Freedom for all. Racism will be redefined as a mental illness, because that’s what it is. If anyone needs conversion treatment, it’s the racists. The proud boys will be redefined as domestic terrorists. MAGA’s will be given the opportunity to bend the knee or flee. Trump flags will be seen as confederate flags and will be banned from flying. Choose: America or Mar-a-Lago. I hope they have the funds to stay there. It’ll be the only safe place for Nazis, MAGA’S and anarchists. Antifascists, will once again be the good guys.
I believe I’ve found hope. Since the beginning of this blog until right now, Yep. As a matter of fact. I think there’s a twinge of excitement for what is to come.
It is what it is.
If you’ve enjoyed this article or care to share your thoughts, please do comment and thank you. I will respond.
Peace n Restful Sleep to all.
Blessed be, )O(
JG 😀