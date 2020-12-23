As I sit down to write this, it is Tuesday December 22nd. Three days before Christmas. A time that once used to bring an anticipation of immense excitement. Growing up as a kid, it would be wondering what Santa brought me. Then as I became a brother, it would become what did Santa bring me, but more importantly, did I get ripped off in lieu of what my brother got? I mean, it would get petty as a brother during my childhood to the point of counting gifts for each and even sometimes potential value- which ended up being pointed out by my parents as they tried to maintain equality in the love shown by “Santa.”
Obviously, you do not realize how spoiled you may have been in sorts until you grow conscious of the world more and more each year. I am referring to the years prior to ten of age, sincerely, it got plenty better. The transition became more of the ability to do less by way of having no school during Christmas Break (when I was a kid, it was still Christmas Break) than the desire to care what gifts may be presented at Christmas.
Like birthdays, each year to the individual the holiday tends to become less of a big deal. Shopping becomes annoying once the store tracks turn to straight Christmas music, but most of us arguably keep it more about focusing on the cheer of the holiday season to others. Spending time with family, the food, the Christmas movies encouraging a feeling of nostalgia all play into a continued joy of the season as we grow. For those of us who decide to be parents, that joy becomes the light of happiness shown through the excitement of your kids during the perceived magical month.
Families have their traditions in most cases. For us, it was always going to our grandparents house on Christmas Eve, making homemade pizzas and watch the present opening frenzy by all of the 13 cousins. Then Christmas Day began with the opening of gifts with the immediate family as we all woke up- and looking back, I see how happy my parents would show to be just being able to give us gifts on Christmas morning. The idea has translated to me. Its so much fun to see that joy when they open up something you put thought into providing as a gift. After the gifts were done, mom and dad would spend the next few hours preparing a smorgasbord of food for our family, both sets of grandparents and maybe a set of aunts and uncles with cousins. The joy became a little more tense during the preparation and anticipation of arrival of guests, but soon, all the low blood sugar would be corrected, and the relaxation would begin.
As time has gone by, like everything else, things change. Splitting time and holidays with different families and traditions as marriages happen. The distance of familiarity grows deeper in many instances. For us, it started with my marriage. Then it drove to my career that brought me from home in Chicago to Nashville and now to Columbus, OH. Travel becomes more difficult, unfortunately during the aging times you realize become more and more important to those progressing in time on this earth.
Take all that into account. Now add 2020. The variables of the pandemic have had an impact on households, families, and citizens alike farther than I have ever seen in my lifetime. Constant divide in those who we know are close to us continue to show from a political ideology perspective. Tensions even prior to possible communication or in person visitation rise due to the disagreement in viewpoints displayed on social media. That is also considering any potential possible risking of seeing family in person during this COVID Era of life.
This year brings a lot of reasons to let the joy be killed by outside influence. Do not let it. Keep the Holiday Spirit alive. Celebrate your blessings. Celebrate your victories and triumphs. Spread that positivity to those around you. Keep your faith, no matter what that is, and show others the meaning of living a purposeful life. Reflect on your challenges throughout the year. Understand how they impacted you or are currently impacting you. Identify how you grew or can grow from these obstacles thrown at you this year. Then figure out a way you can help others overcome their challenges. That joy being spread is the first step this nation needs in healing. That step is the first initiative we have all seemed to forget with all the noise around right and left. The youth of this country has a chance to grow with a better image of this country and it’s citizens than we have presented as this year comes to an end.
From my family to all of you and yours, please have a safe and happy holiday and may peace be with you.Contact the Feature Writers