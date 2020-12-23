RSR Press Release
Photo Courtesy of Alan Frew
80’s hit making group Glass Tiger Frontman and Songwriter Alan Frew who had 80’s hit songs “Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone” and “Someday” is the special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show this Monday, December 28, 2020.
Many viewers asked for more of the great bands and singers from the 80’s to appear on the show and we once again, have delivered!
You will not want to miss this show!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.