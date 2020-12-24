Beloved Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker, died on December 23, 2020, in Manhattan, New York City, just 10 months after being diagnosed with ALS. She was 59. Known for her mesmerizing soprano, Luker has been captivating audiences for decades.
Luker was born on April 17, 1961 in Birmingham, Alabama. She attended the University of Montevallo, earning a BA in music. In 1984 she performed in Sweeney Todd as Johanna Barker at the Michigan Opera House.
Luker made her Broadway debut in “The Phantom of the Opera”, in the role of Christine. She portrayed the role from 1988-1991. Her other stage credits include “The Secret Garden” (1991-1993), “Show Boat” (1994-1997), “The Sound of Music” (1998-1999), “The Music Man” (2000-2001), “Nine” (2003), “Mary Poppins” (2006-2010), “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (2013-2014), and “Fun Home” (2016. Luker also performed her solo cabaret act “Rebecca Luker Sings Jerome Kern” at 54 Below in New York City.
Luker also made appearances film and television series such as BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS (1997), LAW AND ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999), CUPID AND CATE (2000), THE GOOD WIFE (2009), SUBMISSIONS ONLY (2010), BOARDWALK EMPIRE (2010), ELEMENTARY (2012), NCIS:NEW ORLEANS (2014), and BULL (2016).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Rebecca Luker's family during their time of grief.