SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Frank Olsen a happy 48th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Frank Olsen a happy 48th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump Girl bye & take your morbidly obese racist traitor pal Donnie with you!
@PamGrier Good morning Pam... Long time... Glad to see you well and safe! I just sent you a DM... When you get a moment, please check.... Thanks!
@EricRoberts
@Scaramucci
@MaryLTrump
@Johnnie_Christo
@trevorsteel
@JackHues1
@sherylunderwood
@andrecymone
@donwinslow
@PamGrier
@PattyArquette
@NancySinatra
The real voice behind the 1980 smash hit song "Funkytown" by Lipps INC is Cynthia Johnson!
CJ was one of my favorite guests I've had on The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
#Fuggedaboutit
#LippsInc
#CynthiaJohnson
#TheBadBradBerkwittShow
@CWittrodt 100%.... Joe Pesci adored Little Jimmy Scott.... RIP...