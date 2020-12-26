By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
“Damocles or Truth, Sir?” Mr. Trump looks up from his desk in confusion.
Picture the scene…
Mr. Trump is slowly realising that his time in the Not So White House might actually be coming to an end.
He might not be packing – that is women’s work, but mentally he is trying to get his head around it.
For many he has the look of an overweight baby trying not to soil his diaper.
The Orange Aid, having started bright and breezy that morning is trying to maintain an air of some competency. Mr. Trump may not be the best, but he is the only incumbent in the Not So White House who has to be cautiously listened to. The new Orange Aid has refused to listen to wiser and more experienced heads and believes that they can, and they will and indeed they shall bring order to chaos.
It is the middle of the afternoon and their resolve is withering.
The allusion of the swords being either ancient Greek or symbols of veracity are the latest attempt from the Orange Aid that has simply, not worked.
Mr. Trump looks at the Orange Aid again. He wonders where he has seen them before. There used to be a doorman at the front of the Not So White House he sacked in his first week – he looks very like him.
It is him.
The Not So White House staff have not sacked anyone but have been rotating to keep Mr. Trump in his place.
Nobody from the Trump Administration has noticed.
Mr. Trump picks up his folder and hides behind it. In it are all the Executive Orders of the day, and he is going to execute every single one of them. And with that he chuckles at his own joke for in his hand are the federal orders to execute prisoners on Death Row.
The Orange Aid has been trying to suggest clemency. Mr. Trump thought that was a type of orange.
The Orange Aid tried to suggest mercy. Mr. Trump said it was a good song, but he did not want to hear it right then.
The Orange Aid had now tried allusions. Mr. Trump had hidden behind the folder.
Mr. Trump takes up his big pen which he likes because it is a big and decisive pen. He has signed big ideas with this pen like the Space Force and that had been fantastic. Then he had signed things to do with walls – he could not remember what the wall was for but he remembered that he had a big pen for it so it must have been a big thing. He then remembers what he was doing and signs them all with a flourish; the disgust on the Orange Aid’s face makes him go faster.
He likes spreading disgust. Nobody spreads disgust better than him. He was the absolute best at spreading disgust and the American people knew it.
Mr. Trump picks up the 5 orders and hands them to the Orange Aid. The Orange Aid does not smile. That makes Mr. Trump very happy.
“That makes 13 since July, you know. Justice. I am the President of Justice. None since 2003 and now 13 from me. I am the man to fear,” said Mr. Trump.
The pot plant moves across the room. The Orange Aid looks at it and shakes his head. Agent Orange had been ready to strike but now was not the time. It was now less than a month before the end of the nightmare and the end should be about who has left not how he went.
Orange Aid looks at the executive orders signed with such glee and feels very low. Perhaps he shall stay and try his best to make things better… he might just be the first who can see a way to make it work to his advantage – and the advantages of the people of his country. A month to go. He wonders as he leaves.
Whilst the author asserts his right to this as an almost original tale, any similarities to persons real or imagined are deliberate. However as there is little or no evidence that Mr. Donald J. Trump hides behind folders, as far as he is aware, this is clearly fictional and never actually happened, though some of the actions of Mr. Donald J. Trump have been used…
During the week, President Donald J. Trump signed federal orders to execute a further five people on death row making thirteen in total. There have not been federal death penalties carried out since 2003 until Donald J Trump. Donald J. Trump does indeed spread disgust.Contact the Feature Writers