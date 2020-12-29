By Ron Signore
I spent some of Christmas week back home in Chicago with family. For all intents and purposes, the trip home was a delight. There were a few key moments where political discussions took place and allowed for some discomfort.
While throughout the five days we were back, politics maybe made it’s way to discussion a few times, the impact of it’s dominance to the atmosphere was undeniable.
Some perspectives are easily identifiable by the impact of local news, and the events that make their way to broadcast. They are the heart strings of paranoia the media tends to play on when illustrating advocacy for safety in turbulent times in the city of Chicago. The portrayal of Black Lives Matter still being manipulated and muddied to the average citizen to the point where understanding the movement is so blurred with any criminal acts that the tensions of resistance and acceptance are thick.
The most noted conversation came on Tuesday this week. Our social media feeds lit up with announcements of an agreed upon stimulus package for the COVID 19 relief. Those announcements were soon toppled over by Deadly Donnie coming to the air waves and claiming he would veto the bill once it got to him. At first, I was at a moment of understanding that this was Donald Trump, he is an idiot, and he would do something like this and make it very well publicly known as to show his power.
My brother, extremely pro Trump, quickly throw on a clip of Cheeto Man breaking down the bill. It caught my ear when he enlightened the cameras of a notion that this COVID relief bill had very little to do with COVID. The anger filled my thoughts. In some respects, I agree. In my opinion, there are concessions on topics that made it’s way into the bill that were not relevant; or at least as relevant as needed for the American people. But my anger was still aimed at the right, even knowing some of what made it into the bill was from the left agenda.
For the most part, I did a good job holding my tongue. But then, I heard Trump’s ramblings about $2000 per person as opposed to the $600 that was agreed upon. This bill has been a focal point for the last 4-5 months. When negotiations stalled a few months back, Trump issued an executive order to help find some relief in some areas. While they were not everything that was needed at the time, it was something done despite the inability of congress to come to agreement. My anger was not even stifled at the thought of stimulus checks going out, let alone at the potential increase to $2000.
I blurted out a brief expletive and a shake of the head. Probably not the best move if avoiding political discussions was on my agenda. Before I could even finish a thought to the matter, my brother called out the hero Trump is. The notion that this man is fighting for every American to get more money. The notion was further illustrated of the difficulty in passing anything due to Pelosi and the Democrats.
In the 5 months of the focus on these negotiations, we have heard the puppet master claim a desire for congress to step up and get a bill done in public. Yet, the perceptions to those of us who observe would notice something slightly different. We would hear the claims for the cameras, but also see the opposite done in action. If $2000 was a number the President has been on, it made no sense how these negotiations forced hands to allow for a $600 stimulus check. This would align to the left agenda in these negotiations. The fact of the matter can be found in one of two opinions: Either Trump has been saying $2000 all along and he really is not in control; or $2000 has never come out of his mouth and the whole purpose of this hitting the spotlight now is in true Trump fashion to stick it to McConnell and team to look like the bad guys since McConnell recently acknowledged Biden’s victory in the election.
Either way this is a problem. I am for the opinion that this was a public stunt to slam McConnell. Furthermore, I am for the opinion that the increase in funds in relief spending further create a problem for the country over the next four years, forcing Biden and team into another terrible position of cleaning up another of Trump’s messes.
We all know Trump publicly had little to do with this bill. He invited the Democrats to push victory by holding $2000 to the fire of the floor to pass this bill. Let's not pretend Trump's motive is for the American people here, it is to find a notion to look for positive recognition and take credit for something he has done nothing for. It is a slam to those who have dis-aligned with his fight to overturn the election. The GOP is in trouble. But, if the GOP continues to splinter and break up, who am I to complain at why?