In the Forrest Gump movie, Tom Hanks’ character seems to be in the wildest places at the right time. Have any of you ever experienced that, where you happen to be witness to something that becomes well known outside the norm, after the fact?
I have: a few times, in fact, this one particular time…
My love for serenity brought me to the love of Siddha Yoga Buddhism. There was a time in my life, 1994, when my brand new ‘95 Corolla was used as transportation for anyone needing a lift to go to the ashram in So. Fallsburg, upstate, NY, for service with Gurumayi at 4:00 a.m. Sundays. The chauffeured ride was my thanks to The Universe for my slammin’ “stereo on wheels”, which arrived in blessed and miraculous ways.
You see, just when I needed a car, I received a call from a gentleman who was in one of the motivational courses I was learning to lead. I didn’t know him all that well except for the fact that I’d invited his little sister to my daughter’s birthday party. He was calling to reciprocate. He was ready to leave a message knowing I was usually at work and he was surprised when I picked up. I shared with him that, I needed to get a car by the end of the weekend and had $500 cash for a deposit. The car I’d purchased a few months prior was a lemon. I received a full refund of my deposit because the people I dealt with were boy scouts, not gonna lie. Fine peeps!
Not only did this dude on the phone remind me that we had a mutual friend who managed a Toyota dealership in Jersey, he called ahead and told them to roll out the red carpet for me and they did and I rolled out w the next year’s style and model in my favorite color, with all the bells and whistles. Luck, much?
So, now that you see where I am going with this, I believe in paying it forward. The Universe, in response to the energy of good will, had me meet a woman who studied and taught Feng Shui. This was about ten years before it caught on in the states as the norm. I learned enough to teach it and gave it as homework experiments in my classes. It worked. People told the most incredible stories including being given bucko bucks from a distant relative just in time to pay for daughter’s college to losing 125lbs and going on a “sexing honeymoon” as they called it, in lieu of divorce.
Wendy, was part of the “Midnight Riders”, which is what we kiddingly called ourselves, en route to So. Fallsburg. By the time we arrived hours later, I was hooked on this Feng Shui thing. It made so much sense. Your senses know when they’re witnessing, experiencing Absolute Truth. This was one of those times. I’ve used it every time I’ve moved, gotten a new office. I began experiencing changes almost immediately after redecorating rooms or just areas. Let’s back it up a second.
For those of you who might not know: Feng Shui is Chinese for wind and water.
To explain further, or to study it at your leisure, see this link.
I have no affiliation with this company. I merely find it to be a thorough and easily absorbed menu, in other words, it was the first thing that popped up on Google.
So, Simply put, there are those who believe that: you can use a compass and your birthdate to measure what the best locations are in order to change things for whichever direction you want them to take. Wild, huh?
Wanting a promotion?
Family Harmony?
Favorable Luck in Relations? Etc. You can change your stars, alter your fortune, future.
I aimed a mirror from my back yard towards the creepy renters with the barking dog. They moved shortly afterwards. I just used nature’s energy to return to them whatever they were sending out.
If for nothing more than an interesting view, I can tell you that it’s fun to redecorate according to your lucky stars.
Always vette, research, be safe and as my High Priestess says: “Yo, and uh, don’t go sayin’ or repeating words and chants you ain’t got no gotdam clue what the fuck they mean lest you be calling up the devil to fuck up your life more than it is, hear me?
If you’ve enjoyed this article, please let me know. If you see this article, yes, you, out there. Say, hi. I don’t bite but I might rearrange your furniture.
