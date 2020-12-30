Read the full CNN story HERE.
Comments are closed.
@pranster @stayceespeaks @VMEAT2USN63 @badbitchinaz @BonnieNorthGP @seacreaturemama @scrantonville @tomruss68018646 @BulldogBen @TweetyCleans @Myhellokitten @INeedaDamnDrink @Just_ReneaR @Lenny_da_Great @RhymesRadical @Sydfish @Maddog4Biden @roscoe1948 @SmartyLane Good morning pal!
@stayceespeaks @VMEAT2USN63 @badbitchinaz @BonnieNorthGP @seacreaturemama @scrantonville @tomruss68018646 @BulldogBen @TweetyCleans @Myhellokitten @INeedaDamnDrink @Just_ReneaR @Lenny_da_Great @RhymesRadical @Sydfish @Maddog4Biden @roscoe1948 @SmartyLane Thanks!
u made 2020 better!
@VMEAT2USN63 @BadBradRSR @badbitchinaz @BonnieNorthGP @seacreaturemama @scrantonville @tomruss68018646 @BulldogBen @TweetyCleans @Myhellokitten @INeedaDamnDrink @Just_ReneaR @Lenny_da_Great @RhymesRadical @Sydfish @Maddog4Biden @roscoe1948 @SmartyLane
@Dangchick1 She’s truly rotten to the core as is this current crop of ReTHUGlicans! Just followed you.....
@Alex_Kack I just subscribed to your channel! Nice interview with my pal @mmpadellan...
Check my show out and subscribe when you get a chance... Thanks!
https://t.co/vcQH8rxI26