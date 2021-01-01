By the time you read this, we’ll be in the future. 2021 will be kicking this awful year to the curb along with all the monsters who decimated our nation as best they could for four years.
2021 brings indictment gifts to all the evil people in our government and in law enforcement jobs, et al. I’m looking forward to seeing the scales of justice balance out, once and for all.
2021 brings inoculations for all. I know we’ve had a slow roll out. The smallpox vaccine was rolled out and implemented within two weeks back in the 40s. It’s a travesty that so many years later, we can’t get it right, but that’s because the slow down was manufactured by the evil trolls in the same fashion they used to:
a). slow down the PPE distribution, b). deliver dishonest covid information and c). not speak plainly about the validity regarding absentee and mail in ballots delivered by what’s left of the
U.S.P.S.
There’s one thing they could not strip away from us.
☆HOPE☆
The entire world is done with 2020. The entire world is done with America’s governmental corruption and especially the soon to be forgotten “first family”. Try as he might, Donald failed to destroy us. Instead he joined us. It’s The Crazies vs. The Sane. We’re clear. Anyone who supported the criminal in chief is a traitor. The MAGAS are Stockholm Syndrome Struck victims who will need therapy or a good swift kick to the pick a place, to return to life under their rocks, once again the immoral minority. Racism will be classified as mental instability and domestic terrorism. Those attempting to exercise their right to be racists will be incarcerated immediately, no parole. I know that with the wonderful people Joe and Kamala will be working with will straighten everything out.
Children will be reunited with parents, cages for non immigrants will be non existent
There will be a time when life eases up. The stimulus checks will be abundant, monthly and eventually, we’ll all be dancin’ in the street, afraid of nothing at all.
I wish us all the best of everything there is in the Multiverse, Universe, etc. Etc. Etc. It’s wonderful what I envision for us. Truly.
Blessed be, )O(
JG 😀