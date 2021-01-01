Read the full CNN story HERE.
Meltdown at the QVC House: Petulant Child – In – Chief Donnie Trump Attacks ReTrumplicans (Coined by Chris Cuomo) – Breaking World News
January 1st, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@Laurie0801 She’s beautiful Laurie....
@bailysbeads30 👉
@bailysbeads30 You’re welcome...
Sorry to hear that...
@bailysbeads30 Thanks... From his acting headshots.....
@davematt88 @FaithCampbellJ1 @ArianaDMichaels @stayceespeaks @doxie53 @CinemaProfound @darafaye @bfs2020 @Myhellokitten @New_AllyO @Leo_Puglisi6 @BBGreg3 @leonalioness6 Agree, but never happens!