Happy New Year to everyone. If you’re reading this, congratulations on making It through the decade so far. Only nine more years to go but who’s counting? And 2021 has not been disappointing, even if it’s only January 1st.
As a matter of fact, 2021 is living up to the standard set in 2020 – and it’s only the first day of the first month. Less than 24 hours after 2020 officially dropped its last ball, one of soon-to-be not President Donald Trump’s election fraud lawyers rang in the new year threatening Republicans from all branches of the government.
The GOP has been devouring each other since Trump lost the election in November; but it was something about this R vs. R showdown was different than anything we’ve seen previously.
The award for the first “what the f—” moment of 2021 goes to the once relevant attorney L. Lin Wood. The formerly respected lawyer spent the first day of the year continuing his attacks against multiple top members of Trump’s own administration, including Vice President Mike Pence of acts of treason.
Wood started out his rant by calling Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) could not be trusted and is a “liar.” Next it was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ turn on the chopping block, stating “I only know that Mark is a liar. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Once he finished up on how Meadows was everything Democrats have said before, Wood switched his focus to the stolen election.
It began with the usual. All the Democrats, Bill Gates, George Soros, and even the Communist Chinese Party worked together to steal the election away from Donald Trump, which is really impressive teamwork if you ask me. Then Mr. Wood added a new group of culprits to the list.
After a series of tweets attacking every Tom, Dick, and Harry under the D.C. sun, Wood decided to shake things up a bit for his New Year’s resolution. “It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS,” he said. Claiming that the GOP elite aspires to Communist goals and only exist to help those in power, he continued to elaborate further on who he exactly was referring to.
VP Pence, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were at the center of Wood’s ambush. “Too bad we don’t get New Year’s wish lists. If we did, I know 3 things I would want on my list: 1. Sec. Pompeo @SecPompeo in charge of Senate on 1/6/21 after Pence @VP is arrested. 2. @GenFlynn be appointed as Vice President by @realDonaldTrump. 3. (4) more Trump years! 2021!”
Tweet after tweet, Wood kept building up his conspiracy for the 20 people in QAnon who will listen. He called on Trump to clean house in 2021. “Let the military LOCK THEM ALL UP. The crime is treason. They are traitors.” Even in 2021 the lock them up chant has already made its debut…*deep sigh*
The boiling point of Wood’s attacks came when he called on VP Mike Pence to resign before he is arrested. Tagging Sec. Pompeo, Wood continued that “if Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.” Since he is an expert of the law, Lin Wood provided all his supporting evidence like using bible verses in between calling for execution by firing squad and multiple retweets of QAnon believers.
Basically, everyone is against Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts murdered Justice Scalia and is a pedophile. Oh, and Jeffrey Epstein is still alive.
Wood failed to provide any valid or verified evidence supporting his claims, however, none is needed to see that he is clearly nucking futs. Not only does this man need a straight jacket and a covid test, but he should also be visited by Secret Service considering he is in close proximity to the VP who he believes should be executed. The American Bar should also revoke this man’s license immediately.
Lin Wood’s words give a striking insight into the thoughts of the inner circle of the lame duck president. There’s been much talk of Trump thinking about imposing martial law, but it seems like Republicans really didn’t think he was this bold. Calling for the arrest of the VP for not agreeing to overturn the electoral college or saying that the head of SCOTUS is a pedophile, or even that everyone is a liar – this is everything we’ve seen for over half a decade now. It’s the same story, different target.
A reckoning seems to have broken out amongst the Republican Party. After Donald Trump was enabled by them for years, there seems to be a shift now that they're the target of his wrath. Now that he's started dismantling every aspect of the GOP and burning every bridge for them on the way out, there isn't a damn thing any of them can do to stop him. We love to see it.