I saw it. I was disappointed by the final product, with so many endless possibilities, why did they print what they did. With so many years of truly riveting comic book storylines that have kept readers entertained since she first appeared in All Star Comics in I941, it’s not as if they had to reinvent the wheel. You mean to tell me no one was bright enough to employ a comic book historian, familiar with the entire story, as a consultant? The last time I said I could’ve done better, I was called out by snarky classmates who yelled out to the teacher that I said I could play “Joy to The World” by 3 Dog Night, on piano better than she could. She was currently destroying it. The outcome was I won everyone’s lunch money after enjoying a jam session sing along that included “Jumping Jack Flash”, “Bobby McGee” and “Gimee Good Lovin’” by The Spencer Davis Group. So, trust me when I tell you, I believe they could have done better. I certainly would’ve done better. It was rather lame.
Gal Gadot is interesting enough to watch solo, but two hours and thirty-five minutes of a movie with a somewhat meh-mish-mosh of a mashugna plot, is overkill. I guessed the entire movie plot, climax, and end; sooner than hoped, and spent the remaining time engaged in a silent mental game of “I guessed right, didn’t I?”, which apparently has a point system. On the upside, I enjoyed watching Miss Gadot’s acting skills. You’ll never get a spoiler out of me. I will say that there are those who liked it and those who absolutely did not. Results are out. I’m wondering if I should watch it again, but I’m not wondering that much and ergo is the answer. Loving all things Wonder Woman, I wouldn’t have minded if it had more grit. It’s it me? I’m jaded right? Nah!
Just a native New Yorker.
Rotten Tomatoes = 61%
Empire = 4/5
IMDb = 5.6/10
I agree wholeheartedly with the iMDb rating. I was expecting more. The story is in keeping with the character’s biography and overall comic book storyline only when it pleases. It strayed from the original some, but if you’re simply looking to see delightful acrobatics as you follow the yellow brick road, seek no further. There’s plenty of that. Some of the top voted tags include: “boring”, “over-hyped”, “forgettable”. NY Post’s, John Podhoretz, compared it to being as bad as the 1986’s disaster, “Howard The Duck”. I don’t want to ruin the story for those who haven’t seen it yet. All I will say is that there are inconsistencies between the Diana Prince, a warrior princess employed, as she was in the comic books, by The Dept. Of Defense, not the make-believe joint she’s holed up in, in this movie.
Directed By: Patty Jenkins
Cast: Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. Ms. Gadot is an Israeli actor, singer, martial artist, producer, model. Strikingly beautiful with moderate acting skills, she was crowned Miss Israeli 2004. She spent two years in the Israel Defense Forces. She first appeared in “Fast Five” in 2011 and has appeared in countless films and TV series. She first appeared as Wonder Woman in 2016 with The Justice League.
Kristen Wiig: Cheetah. Actress, Comedian, Writer. Best known for her work in Bridesmaids.
Chris Pine: Steve Trevor. An American actor known best for his role as Lord Deveraux in The Princess Diaries II.
Pedro Pascal: Maxwell Lord. Chilean-born American Actor who first wowed us playing Oberyn Martell on The Game Of Thrones.
Connie Nielsen: Hippolyta. Danish Actress whose first screen appearance was in The Devil’s Advocate.
Robin Wright: Antiope. American Actress and Director whose won countless awards for her work in TV.
My rating: 2.9/5