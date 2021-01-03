SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Donnell Holmes a happy 48th birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Donnell Holmes a happy 48th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
My pal and two time Heavyweight Champion of the World John "The Quietman" Ruiz lays down a cool promo for The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
Here is the link to subscribe to my channel:
https://t.co/Rupm5Vt5x5
Two time Heavyweight Title Challenger "Gentleman" Gerry Cooney laying down a cool promo for The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
Here is the link to subscribe to my channel:
https://t.co/Rupm5Vt5x5
Cool as ice actor Chance Kelly laid down a kicking promo for The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
Here is the link to subscribe to my channel:
https://t.co/Rupm5Vt5x5
My pal and HOF Ring Announcer @AlBernstein who happens to also be my favorite boxing announcer of all time did a cool promo for The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
Here is the link to subscribe to my channel:
https://t.co/Rupm5Vt5x5
My Paisan @gregoryabbott from way back who is not just a talented singer and songwriter, but also a Class Act did a cool promo for The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
Give him a follow to keep up with all his current music projects...