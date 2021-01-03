It is the basis of all stories, from the Bible to “Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas”, the conflict and its resolution. As humans we almost always choose a side. Some of us stick to that side no matter what happens, no matter what facts are presented, no matter the pain it may cause others. When that side starts to affect us personally is when we might begin to change our minds…or maybe not. Consequences often change the dynamic in our heads, at least if you possess any sense they do. I have witnessed many changes in the world during my life, one of the biggest being conflict as a product. That product being for sale to all. But we pay for it with more than money, it shapes our world.
When clips of the Vietnam War hit TV screens across the world, we had set down a path without a way back. Then came Desert Storm, where we could sit on our couches and bear witness to the deaths of thousands on live television. Bombs so accurate they could put them through the front doors of buildings from enormous distances. It seemed to war by remote control, which made it appear less real. Now we have drones that deliver death from even greater distances by actual remote control. It seems like the stuff of video games, which, BTW, now sell us the opportunity to play war games wherever we might be, at home, on vacation or even at work. Despite my bleeding heart I am not guiltless. Virtually shooting a cartoonish Nazi in the genitals sets something off in my brain, I like it, it makes me feel righteous.
Television and the internet have also brought us more religion. I understand that more people than ever identify as atheists in the U.S., however, those that are religious seemed to have doubled down on their hatred of the “other”. Preachers, pastors and priests instructed their followers who to vote for, who to hate and who we can love. Millions of folks with an innate need to feel superior sell out and buy all in to prop up their egos. In my opinion, if churches are going to issue dictums about who to vote for, they should be taxed. Sorry, but they do not deserve a free ride anymore, enough is enough.
Then we have the greatest BS artist since P.T. Barnum, Donald Trump. A man that has done nothing for the last four years but manufacture and sell conflict. A master manipulator of the media, the Fourth Estate has given him everything he ever wanted no matter how much he complains and whines about them. Had the press cut Trump off in 2015 as they should have, we would not be in the mess we are suffering through at the moment. But when you have Ivory soap and insurance to sell, ratings matter. So here we are, teetering on the edge of oblivion because they propped up a real estate mogul that does not earn his own money, rather he works the tax system to pay his bills. He also screws, and screwed, over every person that ever did business with him. 17 days, 17 days.
There are hundreds of other examples, scripted “reality shows” and sports talk shows hosted by bobbleheads with fiery takes on things they know nothing about, great stuff. I have no solution or resolution, other than to attempt down my own exposure to this garbage, I am always happier when I do.
Roger Waters probably does not need any introduction, but he was the singer/songwriter/bassist for Pink Floyd. He has been releasing solo records since 1984 with this album being his finest work in my opinion. I am posting the full album because it is a concept piece, and besides, most of us have an hour to spare these days. Jeff Beck also apers on the record, delivering chords that could a tear to the eye of most hard-boiled drill sergeant and thunderous lick designed to tear your head clean off your shoulders. Enjoy.Contact the Feature Writers