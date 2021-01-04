Film and TV actress Tanya Roberts, known for her role as Midge Pinciotti on the popular television series THAT 70s SHOW (1998-2006), died January 3, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Roberts collapsed on December 24, 2020 and has been hospitalized since. No cause of death has been revealed.
Tanya Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum on October 15, 1955 in New York City. She began her career as a model in TV ads for products such as Excedrin, Ultra-Brite and Clairol, among others. Her early TV appearances in ZUMA BEACH (1978), PLEASURE COVE (1979) and VEGA$ (1978-1980), led to her being cast as Julie Rogers on the popular 1970s series CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976-1981) during the final season. Roberts’s additional TV credits include THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), MURDER ME, MURDER YOU (1983), BURKE’S LAW (1994), SILK STALKINGS (1995), EVE (2003-2006) and BARBERSHOP (2005-).
Roberts is also known for her role of Kiri in the fantasy adventure film THE BEASTMASTER (1982), starring Marc Singer. Her other film credits include TOURIST TRAP (1978), SHEENA (1984), A VIEW TO KILL (1985), BODY SLAM (1986), NIGHT EYES (1990), INNER SANCTUM (1991) and LEGAL TENDER (1991).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tanya Roberts' family during their time of grief.