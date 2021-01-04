By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
It’s a new year, a new horizon, and a time when many of us reflect on times past and what lessons can be gleaned from it. A lot of us have endured more than a typical amount of heartbreak in the last year, and most of the heartbreak we have suffered, some individually, some collectively, is through no fault of our own. In my own life, however, I’ve realized that some of the heartbreak I’ve been through recently, while I wouldn’t go as far as to say it was my fault, was avoidable.
My experience is by no means universal, and I’m letting you know right now that this article comes from a more personal, less political place than most of mine do. Yet my hope is that someone out there who is reading this will relate enough that they may be able to see the warning signs that I missed (too many times) or that, at the very least, if they’ve been through this, they know that they aren’t the only ones.
I consider myself a fierce lover. I am a fierce fighter too but loving fiercely usually comes along with the territory. I give all of myself to someone when I love them. This doesn’t just include romantic love. Platonic love and love for family can all fall into this issue I’m discussing as well.
I’ve also been conditioned to compromise, perhaps to a greater extent than most, because of my disability and being a life-long wheelchair user. Beginning in childhood, I had to compromise going out and having fun with my friends, and getting to do the things other kids did because I was dependent on my working parents, who also had my two brothers to raise, to take me places, and there just wasn’t always a disability-friendly alternative for the types of activities my friends would partake in. This higher level of compromise extended into adulthood, and became even more critical, as my ability to hire and maintain caregivers (hence, my survival) depended on bending my expectations enough to fit their needs and work/personal life balance as well. Even what clothes I wore (depending on how difficult they were to help me put on) and how late I could stay up at night has never been completely about my personal preference, but the flexibility to maintain positive relationships with the people I depend on most for my physical care.
Sometimes, the worry of being a burden didn’t even come from the attitudes of the people I depended on themselves, but on the larger social perceptions of disability and reactions of others to the relationships I had with people who were also, at least to some extent, caregivers of mine. Ever watched Me Before You? I haven’t because I refused, but I understand the premise of the movie is that a newly disabled man and his caregiver fall in love with one another, only to have him kill himself in an assisted suicide clinic because he can’t bear the thought of living in a wheelchair. The movie romanticizes disabled suicide and is the perfect example of how television and film influence the harmful stereotypes around disability and contributes to the poor self-esteem of many in the disability community.
Poor self-esteem is only partially to blame, however. The tendency for many in the disability community to over compromise is a complex issue. An article on dcp.ucla.edu entitled, Burden vs. Entitlement; A Disabled Person’s Internal Battle explains, “Most disabled persons, when consciously conceptualizing how their disability fits into their identity and life, struggle with the balance of feeling like a burden and feeling entitled to accommodation and help.” It can be extremely difficult to know if you’re expecting or asking for too much, or if you’re not expecting or asking for enough.
Though I’ve related a lot of this issue as a disability-specific one, it doesn’t necessarily have to be one. I’ve known plenty of people with shitty childhoods whose parents made them feel like a burden and like every tiny, minor thing they ever did for them was a sacrifice. The scars of that kind of childhood can also make one feel like they have to give more and ask for less in their adult relationships. Even abusive relationships in adulthood often have lingering effects long after they are over, making people feel undeserving of love and like they aren’t worth heightened effort or attention. Obviously, this isn’t true, but how do you know when it’s happening if this kind of self-deprecating thinking is happening on a subconscious level?
I am no expert and certainly don’t have all the answers, but I think my recognizing that there’s a pattern in many of my relationships is going to be the first step in breaking the cycle.
My daughter told me I am too trusting of people, and while I can definitely see why she would interpret what’s happened to me that way, I think the problem is much more complicated than just trust. I think I see the faults in people right away, but choose to discredit them because I believe, on a buried level that I’ve been too ashamed to admit until recently, that I’m “damaged goods” myself. I tell myself that the problems others have are no worse than mine and I’d be a hypocrite to judge them.
There is a huge difference in “problems” that are out of one’s control and character flaws though. The way a person treats you, the way they demonstrate their love for you – that is only determined by how much they care about you. Therefore, if you find yourself giving more of yourself to someone than you are getting of them in return, that is a big red flag. Brushing that red flag away and continuing to waste your time, effort, and love will never result in making the relationship stronger.
If you don’t demand that the other person in the relationship, whether it be a significant other, a friend, or a family member, be willing to compromise every bit as much as you are, you aren’t treating yourself with the love and respect you are owed. If the person is still unable to step up and give you the same level of commitment, time, and attention that you give them, they do not deserve you. The only exception I would make to this rule is for a child. Children’s phases of development include times of selfishness that are natural, and adults need to understand that their brains and understanding of the world are still developing. As adults, however, we need not make excuses for other adults who would take advantage of the beautiful gift of love we give them. Your love is priceless and should be treated as such.
2021 is a year for hope. It is a year for change. There are so many things that we have to fight for to bring about justice and a world that is kinder to everyone. In that vein, we should all make sure we are being kind and just to ourselves.
Know your value. Don’t be afraid to demand nothing less than it, and never compromise more.Contact the management team