Comments are closed.
👇👇
@IvankaTrump @GOP @KLoeffler @Perduesenate @RealMeatLoaf @Scavino45 You’re Trash 🗑 just like the morbidly obese orange racist traitor on his cell! 16 days!!!!
@IvankaTrump @GOP @KLoeffler @Perduesenate @RealMeatLoaf @Scavino45 You’re Trash 🗑 just like the morbidly obese orange racist traitor on his cell! 16 days!!!!
We must hold every one of these traitors accountable.
👇 https://t.co/lorFw0fYhm
NEW VIDEO: #CountryOverTrump VOLUME UP!
Over 120 Republican traitors in Congress will gather on Wednesday to try and tear down this country.
This video shows what they will really be standing for.
Please share and help us get 15,000 retweets today!