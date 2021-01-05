The cult is becoming more and more agitated. Everyday, it is something new. Another reason why the election was fraudulent, or why the radical left is going to ruin America. Threats of a revolution at the hands of Trump led ideology has the GOP and Republicans a like starting to look like a snake trying to eat itself.
There are many compromising positions that really should be concerning to all Americans, not just the democrats. For starters, as mentioned last week, the game Trump is playing on the $2000 stimulus checks. Where was Trump in any of these negotiations? We had assumed McConnell and Mnuchin were puppets for Trump. And maybe for the past 4 years, they were. But since Trump’s defeat in November, we have seen more of the true Trump we have all known prior to his presidency. The loser, spiteful and maniacal ego-maniac in Trump has all been exploded all over the American people.
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats very quickly pounced on the $2000 stimulus checks Trump was recommending, calling a significant bluff that should have in no way had any fallback on the democrats supporting this increase of funds to the American people. We came to learn relatively quickly that Moscow Mitch would not support a $2000 check to American’s and had the votes to make sure it did not happen. He did however throw a negotiation chip back at congress that included a repeal of article 230 in the bill in efforts to allow for the check to increase. The issue will (if it has not already) certainly be spun to depict the left for being the reason this bill with the increase in check amounts will not pass.
We all know the hypocrisy and lies from the right. Not that the left behind closed doors are any better with making sure their agenda is met, but everyone seems to clearly forget that congress works for us. They are the elected officials of a certain constituency and put into office to act on the agenda closest aligned with their constituency. This is the true problem I see with the right. The right is only interested in the agenda of their party, when the truth is there is many voters are voting for specific impactful issues or are of the independent nature. We have lost sight in the big picture of the government working for us. Not working for big oil, not working for big business, not working for just minorities or the lower income class, but the greater good of the country. We have some how accepted voting people into these positions with zero accountability and a clear devilish mentality to only see one side of things.
We saw the left concede to $600 just to make sure there would be some relief to Americans. Right supporters would rather see people suffer or go down with the ship than accept anything beneficial the left may be pushing. It is a sad state of affairs really. But, with the Georgia runoff election for congress and the big destructive cloud of the defeat of Trump in the November election, we have started to see some interesting things happen. As the republican led legal efforts stand at an impotent 1-59 to try and overturn the election, some republicans have come out and acknowledged that Biden will be president come 2021. The repercussions are visible. Trump’s spite and disdain for these “traitors” is not even trying to be hid. His supporters are now doing the same. Any and every mention of acceptance of the current election results has fallout internally amongst the Republican Party.
This circles back to the idea of McConnell and Mnuchin being puppets of Trump. I speculated last week that the $2000 suggestion from Trump was a stunt, or an act of spite to put blame on McConnell when a bill for less that $2000 was declined. All because Moscow Mitch acknowledged the Electoral College results. He wanted to look like the hero. If McConnell were truly a puppet of Trump, the $2000 would easily pass. But he conditionally blocked it.
Trump is putting people in a position to choose him or party. The Georgia run-off election has a very publicly visible Kelly Loeffler running as the incumbent Republican Senator. The line she is walking is the line we need to see as a nation for what is real right now. She has always believed in standing by the President. She has adamantly claimed that whatever Trump says, she agrees with (slight exaggeration in my interpretation of her statements since there may be some things here or there in reality that are not seen eye to eye between the two). She has been in congress long enough to have been part of the reason why these bills have stalled to begin with, now all of a sudden she is pro $2000? Her whole platform is like listening to a Trump parrot. Every perception she illustrates is to a fear of the radical left, claiming the left wants to fundamentally change America, yet wanting to support a $2000 stimulus to Americans because it is best for the country.
What happens is Kelly Loeffler wins? The answer is simple. Nothing. Nothing changes. In reality if the Dems do not win both runoff seats from Georgia, prepare for more of a deadlock in congress. Meanwhile we will continue to see the more centrist GOP members start to carry on with business as usual and the 4 year attack on the democrats by blocking any initiatives Biden may have. What is unknown and worth speculating on is the curiosity of how the GOP will carry out going forward. It would be interesting if the divide continues. The Trump supporters and the party supporters continuing to separate would be the best thing we have in front of us. The snake continuing to eat itself to death. The problem is that it is no longer ideology versus ideology, big business versus the people…it is a war of right hating left and making sure the left does not gain an inch. If the snake continues to eat itself, we may see hope. We may see some more reality brought to the center where a more realistic approach to helping and working for our country. If one or both Republicans win Georgia in the Senate runoff, the worst case is nothing changes. The best case is hope. Hope is not a strategy, but hope may be all we have to be identified as who these elected officials work for. It is time this happened…for all of us.