All Access Live was designed as a mechanism to connect inspiring creatives with a widely-spanning demographic through the use of multiple mediums. Primarily housed on social media channels, AAL streams live broadcasts to thousands of patrons, promoting and endorsing a variety of inspiring guests.
Are you interested in feeling better? Thinking better? Acting better? Briana Borten has a way of helping in each of these areas.
Briana is a leader & teacher in a new category of spirituality, one that focuses on how our connection to our souls, each other, and the earth is the solution. She sees, understands, and can tap into the web of the universe – the unseen energetic field through which we (our human souls, our bodies, and everything on the earth) are all connected. Her observation: that “humans have lost our awareness of that connection and thus, our place in that web.”
“I believe if we can reconnect with that intelligence, the problems in our individual lives, as well as our problems as a species (politically, globally, and environmentally) can be solved.
I can help you take your seat in that web – the seat that was made just for you upon your very incarnation on the earth – and through that clicking into your place and role in the web of the universe, also guide you toward healing your personal energetic field of the blocks and crud that saps your energy, your attention, and your potential.
I believe that these two steps – taking your seat in the web of the universe, and healing your field – are the keys to the next step in human evolution, ushering in a future peace and freedom for all.
Everything I do is inspired by my purpose: to create more peace in the world by seeding it with more peaceful people.”