You Belong To The City: Glenn Frey – Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day
January 6th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
My thoughts on the Trump 2020 Flag being flown with the American Flag, which I have two of from my 20 years & 28 days in the US Navy...
@MaryLTrump Thanks for reminding people!
3,963 people died from Covid today. The insurrection, orchestrated by Donald, was also a super-spreader event.
@DarkLordSlush @mtgreenee Qanon called you trifling individual & they said they want their tinfoil back!!!!
@MaryLTrump @nytimes @washingtonpost Exactly! Ringside Report and my writing staff has called for it!