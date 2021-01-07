Hey, guys, it’s been a couple of weeks since I wrote anything about Donald Trump, because as much as he personally makes my skin crawl, I decided that I wanted to let everything just go, well, at least for the Christmas season. Today is January 6 which is ironically Old Christmas Day.
I guess Trump had decided that he was fed up with not getting enough attention during the past couple of weeks, so he had to do something to once again get the spotlight of the media and the general public back onto him once again, which as far as he is concerned is the only place that it should be.
As I said last time, normally when I am talking about Donald J Trump, it is done laughingly with the Donny diary entries, trying to show in a humorous way just how foolish and pompous the man really is.
This was done as well in trying to at least bring a smile or two to the faces of the people who have had their lives so affected by all of his possibly illegal actions and decisions during the past four years.
However, after what I have seen in the man’s delusional, if not even senile or for some other mental reasons, actions since the election, there is nothing to laugh about anymore.
Thanks to his inability to accept the simple and irrefutable truth that he lost the election in November 2020, he has now led to the death of four people at the Capitol Building.
Not only this, but as well many other instances of destruction all caught on camera. Still waiting for a complete list of possible injuries; this is all thanks to his continuous reiterations of how the evil Democrats stole the election from him back in November.
This is just because in his mind, there is no way he can accept that the reason he lost is that more people in the country decided that they did not want another 4 years of having to deal with his increasingly bizarre behavior.
That and the fact that they did not want to live under his control, where his only concern was the stock market, and the fact that the majority of the people who were being affected by the pandemic, the numbers of the stock market is not their main concern.
To be perfectly honest, the truth is that their main concern is trying to figure out where the money for their rent, food, insurance and all the utilities are coming from; it is not what the Dow, Nasdaq, etc, what their numbers are.
The fact that he, Trump, cannot understand that is just scary, it shows just how far removed he is from the American public, and their worries and concerns, about how they are going to continue.
This is not even taking into account how insanely bad his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been, as well as since the loss in November 2020, the simple fact is that he really has given up on doing the job that he is fighting so desperately for.
Answer me this, if he doesn’t want to do the job, why is he fighting so hard to stay in the office of the president? If you think about it, you will see the true reason, which is that he is fighting to stay because he knows that while he is the sitting president, he cannot be charged while in office.
He knows that with the list of charges waiting for him back in New York after January 20, 2021, his only hope of not having to fight these charges is stay president. There, I’ve said it, we have it out in the open, his main reason.
The truth is that he is using all his devoted followers that in my own personal opinion, to be honest, he really doesn’t give a damn about; he is using them to do his dirty work, because if he is going to be forced out, he wants to do as much damage as he can; this is his way of paying back all the people who in his eyes betrayed him.
To him, they should know that he is the only one who counts, and if they are willing to let him go in two weeks, why shouldn’t he betray them as much as he believes he has been betrayed by the voters who dared to not do what he wanted them to do, which was to keep in the office of the president.
The incredibly sad but truthful comment is that he is acting worse than any toddler could, because a toddler will at least listen to an adult when they talk to them, even if it takes a bit of time.
They might act up for a while, but eventually, they will stop that behavior and start acting right again. Unfortunately, I just don’t believe that this option is available with Trump, because if the idea doesn’t fit in with what he wants, he will never do what is right, well, not at least, unless he gets what he wants.
He is so determined to never admit that he lost the election that he is willing to let the country be torn apart, rather than do the right thing. Thank God for the people of America that on January 20, 2021, the president elect and the vice-president elect will have the daunting job of trying to repair all the damage that Trump in all his toddler temper tantrum glory has done over the past four years.