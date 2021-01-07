We all know that Trumputin is a horrible human being. He’s a racist sexist rapist who preys upon the ill-informed and the disenfranchised. Many of us had to distance ourselves from friends and family due to their idol worship of the Cuntswab in Chief. We saw our loved ones unmasked, their Racism and Toxic Patriotism on full display and we cut them out of our lives. But there are celebrities that stood behind Trumplistilskin whom we should cut off as well.
This celebrity endorsements mostly come from has-beens and B-listers. The only action we can take is to stop supporting their craft, make them even more irrelevant; hit ‘em where it hurts… their wallets and their status.
Jon Voight, a decaying old man that I had to look up on IMDB, said in a video tweet in May of 2019 that President Trump was “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” Mr. Voight certainly looks old enough to have wrestled with Abe, but he is a mere 82 years old, so he has no anecdotal evidence.
Kid Rock – a singer from decades ago- posted a picture of himself entwined with DT at a golf course on Twitter. How cozy.
Willie and Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” attended a Trump rally in November of 2019. I’m unsure of how and why they rose to fame and I don’t care enough to find out.
Gary Busey has said that Donny Boy is one of his best friends. With friends like that, who needs enemies?
Stephen Baldwin tweeted using the hashtag #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica. I’ve found the longer the hashtag, the lower the IQ.
Rapper 50 Cent posted on Instagram “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” Classy.
Gun-nut and aging musician Ted Nugent said “”God bless real Michigan. God bless real America. God bless the greatest president in our lifetime, Donald Trump,” at a Trump rally in Michigan. A man who finds pleasure in killing animals supporting the man who finds pleasure in gassing protestors… sounds like a bad horror movie.
Actor Scott Baio – from the 80’s sitcom “Charles in Charge” and prior to that “Happy Days – tweets from this year consist of calling Biden a liar and kissing tRump’s ass. His most recent act? He was interviewed about being a Trump Supporter in Hollywood. Boo-hoo.
Roseanne Barr – an aging comedian who was fired from her sitcom for making racist comments – has been open in her support of Ole Don. Racists really do stick together.
Kristie Alley from the 80’s sitcom “Cheers” tweeted “An open message to all you loving tolerant righteous enlightened kind cozy boo boo bears. You who have slung slurs AT US for 4 years such as Nazis morons Hitler’s red necks Cheetos idiots cultists. YOU r why we voted for TRUMP. I pray we give U four more years of name calling.” What’s with 80’s has-beens having hard-ons for Donald Chump?
James Woods openly and aggressively supported Donny on Twitter. It’s fitting because he voices supporting characters in cartoons and the Orange Buffoon is a Human Cartoon.
Before you watch that Lifetime Movie and those 80s reruns, before you listen to aging rockers and rappers who don’t want to pay taxes, before you purchase fad diets, fashion, or anything else they endorse… remember these Tools and the Hateful Thing they wanted in power for four more years. Remember and don’t support these bums. They supported a monster. Let that be their legacy.Contact the Feature Writers