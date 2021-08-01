Austin Perine is no ordinary boy. Not only does he have some enormous sized dreams to fit his enormous sized heart – he’s already a well-known superhero! Watch as Kristen talks to Austin about where he’s been, where he’s going, and how he’s helping spread hope and make the world a better place for all.
The video will uploaded to the Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik Ringside Report Show YouTube Channel after recording on the afternoon of 1/8/21. Don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to receive notification of this and all future episodes!Contact the management team