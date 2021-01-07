Marion Ramsey, known for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy movie franchise, died January 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. No cause of death has been determined.
Ramsey (born on May 10, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) was an American actress, singer and singer. Ramsey appeared in all six Police Academy movies: POLICE ACADEMY (1984), POLICE ACADEMY 2: THEIR FIRST ASSIGNMENT (1985), POLICE ACADEMY 3: BACK IN TRAINING (1986), POLICE ACADEMY 4: CITIZENS ON PATROL (1987), POLICE ACADEMY 5: ASSIGNMENT MIAMI BEACH (1988), and POLICE ACADEMY 6: CITY UNDER SIEGE (1989).
Ramsey’s additional film and TV credits include THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985), COS (1976), MACGYVER (1985-1992), BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 (1990-2000), THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1992-1993), DADDY DEAREST (1993), THE NANNY (1993-1999), RECIPE FOR DISASTER (2003), ROBOT CHICKEN (2005-), WHO KILLED SOUL GLOW (2012), 3RD EYE (2018) and WHEN I SING (2018).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Marion Ramsey's family during their time of grief.